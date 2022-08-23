Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
CBS Sports
Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season
Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale
Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Mason Rudolph trade rumors: Steelers quarterback drawing interest around the NFL, per report
While it appears his window to be the Steelers' starting quarterback has closed, Mason Rudolph may receive a new opportunity sometime in the very near future. There is some interest around the league for Rudolph, according to Ian Rapoport, and the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers, but for the right price.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he was visibly frustrated during 23-6 preseason loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room
Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches overall for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
CBS Sports
Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness
Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens
Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury
Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Lions' Justin Jackson: To be showcased in preseason finale
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said that the team wants to "showcase" Jackson during Sunday's preseason finale against the Steelers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Jackson had a game-high 54 rushing yards on seven carries last week during the Lions' second preseason game. While D'Andre Swift and Jamaal...
CBS Sports
Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets: Cowboys, Ravens among top landing spots for former second-round pick
Denzel Mims has requested a trade out of New York. The former second-round pick of the Jets out of Baylor, through his agent Ron Slavin, told the team that he wants out after falling out of the wide receiver rotation. In a statement, Slavin says Mims "has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them" and that a trade is the only option as the club has stated they will not release him.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Status still uncertain
Watson (knee) could be available for Week 1 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The rookie second-round pick was activated off the PUP list earlier in August, but he never ended up playing in any preseason contests. As a result, it's unclear if Watson will be available when the Packers battle the Vikings on Sept. 11. Expect more information regarding the rookie's status to become clearer when the team releases its first official injury/practice reports. Watson still figures to sit below Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and maybe even Romeo Doubs on the depth chart to begin the year.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays two snaps ahead of cuts
Arnold played just two first-half snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta. Arnold topped Jacksonville's tight end depth chart down the stretch last season after being acquired from Carolina via trade, but he's definitely behind offseason acquisition Evan Engram at this point, and Chris Manhertz seems to also have surpassed Arnold for the No. 2 spot. Arnold didn't do anything to bolster his case to make the team Saturday, but it would be surprising if he got cut, even with 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell also in the mix for a spot at at tight end.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Placed on injured list
Holderman (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Holderman exited Wednesday's appearance against Atlanta due to right shoulder soreness and will be unavailable for at least the next two weeks. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Yohan Ramirez was recalled Friday to provide additional bullpen depth.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Decent in fourth rehab start
Flaherty (shoulder) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings versus Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Flaherty had some command problems, throwing two wild pitches, but he was otherwise effective while earning his first win in four rehab starts. He threw 50 of 85 pitches for strikes in the outing. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, how well Flaherty recovers from this start will determine if his next outing is in the minors or with the Cardinals. Barring a setback, he could be available to pitch as soon as Wednesday, and his pitch count from Friday's start suggests he won't face much of a workload limitation once he's activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting yet again
Carlson remains on the bench Saturday against Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Carlson seems to be falling out of favor despite the fact that he's hit .306/.405/.444 over his last 12 games, as he's now been on the bench for five consecutive contests. It's possible a minor injury is preventing him from starting, but he's been able to appear off the bench in each of the last two games. Tyler O'Neill remains the center fielder Saturday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Showing improvement
Lowe (elbow) said that his right elbow was feeling better Saturday after he exited Friday's 9-8 loss to Boston in the bottom of the third inning, when he was hit by a 94 mile-per-hour pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Though Lowe was out of the lineup...
