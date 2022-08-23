Flaherty (shoulder) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings versus Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Flaherty had some command problems, throwing two wild pitches, but he was otherwise effective while earning his first win in four rehab starts. He threw 50 of 85 pitches for strikes in the outing. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, how well Flaherty recovers from this start will determine if his next outing is in the minors or with the Cardinals. Barring a setback, he could be available to pitch as soon as Wednesday, and his pitch count from Friday's start suggests he won't face much of a workload limitation once he's activated from the injured list.

