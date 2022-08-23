Read full article on original website
Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
Northern Posey Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has branched out to Posey County for one family. The first Habitat home in Poseyville is officially going to be built. City officials are happy to have Habitat in their community as they bring more affordable housing to families. As...
The League of Women Voters celebrates Women Equality Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women Equality Day, and a local organization marked the day to encourage more woman to get involved and vote. Established in 1971, Women’s Equality Day celebrates the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The League of Women Voters of Southwest Indiana...
Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women’s Equality Day, but hundreds of people started celebrating one day early in Evansville. A luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, highlighting the 19th amendment and the progress women have made in the fight for gender equality. Over...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A mass shooting in Henderson left two people dead and two others hurt. It happened at a homeless shelter. Authorities say the suspect is in custody. Authorities say one person is dead after a semi rolled over in Dubois County. The road was closed for about eight hours.
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Orangetheory Fitness confirmed its plans to open a new studio early next year in Owensboro. It will be located in Gateway Commons. Orangetheory offers hour-long group workouts for all fitness levels.
Princeton Tigers kick off Sunrise School Spirit
PRINCETON Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Community High School kicks off our new season of Sunrise School Spirit. It’s the first season after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers collected 13,012 pounds of food for the Tri-State Food Bank.
Police investigating overnight murder in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive late Saturday night. According to a press release, officers were called around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. Officers say when they...
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, Harbor House Pastor Coni Beck sat down with 14 News to discuss Thursday night’s mass shooting. The shooting resulted in the deaths of 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Harbor House acts as a homeless shelter for men in Henderson, but Beck...
Ellis Park holds pet adoption event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several local humane societies and adoption centers took part in a big event at Ellis Park in coordination with Saturday’s wiener dog races. Five total organizations were on hand, including the Vanderburgh Humane Society, Feline Fix, PAAWS No Kill Animal Rescue, New Life Rescue and Adoption, and New Hope Animal Rescue in Henderson. Organizers say many of these shelters are at or beyond their preferred capacity.
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning. They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of...
Former Bosse basketball star Kiyron Powell announces transfer to USI
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After entering the transfer portal, former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell has made his decision. [Former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal]. In a Twitter post, Powell announced that he will be taking his talents to the University of Southern Indiana. USI jumped to...
New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Hamilton County Superior Court alleges negligence against four parties. The suit is filed against the United States Soccer Federation, the United States Youth Soccer Association, the Indiana Soccer Association and Haley Osborne’s former coach Jeremy Tudela. [PREVIOUS: Former youth...
Aces Volleyball ends weekend with a sweep of Marshall
HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WFIE) - Saturday’s Marshall Invitational finale gave the University of Evansville volleyball team a chance to show what they are made of. Following a pair of close defeats on Friday, the Purple Aces put it all together on Saturday, earning a 3-0 sweep over the Thundering Herd inside the Cam Henderson Center.
Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue. Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in...
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co. ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a shooting they say happened Friday night. According to a press release, Posey County Dispatch received a call from a home on SR 62 West in Mount Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot.
