Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Triple shooting in south Phoenix leaves 2 dead, no arrests made

PHOENIX - Two people are dead after a shooting broke out during a party in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, police confirmed. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 27th Street and South Mountain just after 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing possible gunshots at a loud house party. Police...
fox10phoenix.com

Toddler recovering in hospital after Phoenix near-drowning incident

PHOENIX - A toddler was hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Firefighters responded to a drowning call near 19th Avenue and Dunlap on Aug. 27 and found that a 2-year-old girl was being given CPR by a family member. The girl, who stayed...
KTAR.com

19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Phoenix traffic collision with truck

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old died and a man was seriously injured following a traffic collision in Phoenix Saturday night, authorities said. Officers received a call about a crash between a motorcycle and truck just before 8 p.m. near Central Avenue and Bell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily

Man found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with who police say was his son. It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.
AZFamily

Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is accused of trying to run her boyfriend over with a truck after the two argued about alleged cheating on Monday night. Just before 9 p.m., police say 38-year-old Jolina Lousie Morris and her boyfriend were at a home near 19th and Peoria avenues when she confronted him about cheating with another woman. After the argument, he drove off to a nearby bar and began drinking, investigators say. To try and get her boyfriend back home, Morris and another friend reportedly drove to the bar. They started drinking, but soon the boyfriend wanted to leave.
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
12 News

Woman killed in Phoenix shooting, another injured

PHOENIX — Two women were shot Thursday night in central Phoenix, leaving one of them dead and the other in the hospital. The Phoenix Police Department say the women sustained gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of East Adams Street at about 9:30 p.m. One woman was treated for...
AZFamily

Goodyear police looking for woman accused of stealing purses by smashing car windows

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police are looking for a woman who allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses to commit credit card fraud. Officers say it happened at least three times between April and June at two separate parking lots in the city. The burglaries were reported at the YMCA parking lot near Thomas and Litchfield Park and the Lifetime Fitness near Bullard and McDowell. Police say the suspect would then purchase items, including Visa gift cards with the victims’ stolen credit cards at Fry’s and Target locations in Avondale and Goodyear.
