fox10phoenix.com
Triple shooting in south Phoenix leaves 2 dead, no arrests made
PHOENIX - Two people are dead after a shooting broke out during a party in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, police confirmed. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 27th Street and South Mountain just after 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing possible gunshots at a loud house party. Police...
fox10phoenix.com
Toddler recovering in hospital after Phoenix near-drowning incident
PHOENIX - A toddler was hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Firefighters responded to a drowning call near 19th Avenue and Dunlap on Aug. 27 and found that a 2-year-old girl was being given CPR by a family member. The girl, who stayed...
Police searching for newborn and 16-year-old, 24-year-old parents
Phoenix police seek the public's help in locating a missing newborn and his two parents in what police are describing as a "runaway type situation."
KTAR.com
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Phoenix traffic collision with truck
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old died and a man was seriously injured following a traffic collision in Phoenix Saturday night, authorities said. Officers received a call about a crash between a motorcycle and truck just before 8 p.m. near Central Avenue and Bell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
North Phoenix crash involving motorcycle leaves man dead, another seriously injured
PHOENIX - A man was killed in a crash involving a truck and motorcycle Saturday evening, says the Phoenix Fire Department. The crash happened at Central Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix fire officials said first responders found the truck rolled on its side next to a motorcycle. "Reportedly one adult...
Road rage incident caught on camera shows tense moments between two drivers at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX — Tense moments between two drivers were caught on camera near a busy Phoenix intersection earlier this month. The incident happened on August 16 near 40th Street and Broadway Road. A couple involved still can't believe what happened. "Oh my God, did you see that?" Vanessa Lemus yelled."The...
Seen her? Police looking for 16-year-old last seen with boyfriend, newborn in Laveen
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a 16-year-old girl that has been missing since Wednesday. Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez was last seen in the area of 51st and Southern avenues with her adult boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa. Velazquez is five-foot-four, 140 pounds with dark brown hair with brown eyes,...
AZFamily
Man found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with who police say was his son. It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.
Woman being sought after convenience store robbery in south Phoenix
Police need the public's help identifying one of two women they say robbed a convenience store in south Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
12news.com
Sentencing for man who stabbed his ex-wife in the face postponed after he attempts assault on officer
PHOENIX — A Valley woman who was nearly killed by her ex-husband was ready to finally see justice Friday. But his sentencing hearing was canceled just hours before it was scheduled after officials say he tried to assault an officer. Sara Pitcher, the woman who survived the attack, was...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is accused of trying to run her boyfriend over with a truck after the two argued about alleged cheating on Monday night. Just before 9 p.m., police say 38-year-old Jolina Lousie Morris and her boyfriend were at a home near 19th and Peoria avenues when she confronted him about cheating with another woman. After the argument, he drove off to a nearby bar and began drinking, investigators say. To try and get her boyfriend back home, Morris and another friend reportedly drove to the bar. They started drinking, but soon the boyfriend wanted to leave.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
Woman killed in Phoenix shooting, another injured
PHOENIX — Two women were shot Thursday night in central Phoenix, leaving one of them dead and the other in the hospital. The Phoenix Police Department say the women sustained gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of East Adams Street at about 9:30 p.m. One woman was treated for...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of running over her boyfriend in incident that was caught on camera
PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman is behind bars for allegedly running over her boyfriend after an argument. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jolina Louise Morris, is accused of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment in connection with the incident, which happened on Aug. 22. Court document details incident. The...
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating homicide that left 19-year-old dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old male died via gunshot in his ex-girlfriend’s house in west Phoenix Wednesday morning. Police responded to the area of 113th Street and Indian School Road around 6:45 a.m. after receiving an unknown trouble call. A man and a woman directed the officers inside to...
Guns, sword, fentanyl pills, and more confiscated at west Phoenix home
DPS detectives with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) served a search warrant at a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix crash badly injures man, hospitalizes pregnant woman
A man is in extremely critical condition and a pregnant woman is doing OK after a multi-car crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road on Aug. 24.
AZFamily
Goodyear police looking for woman accused of stealing purses by smashing car windows
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police are looking for a woman who allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses to commit credit card fraud. Officers say it happened at least three times between April and June at two separate parking lots in the city. The burglaries were reported at the YMCA parking lot near Thomas and Litchfield Park and the Lifetime Fitness near Bullard and McDowell. Police say the suspect would then purchase items, including Visa gift cards with the victims’ stolen credit cards at Fry’s and Target locations in Avondale and Goodyear.
