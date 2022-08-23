PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Aggies sweep Cold Springs, Hanceville at home

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – Fairview hosted a tri-match with county rivals Cold Springs and Hanceville Monday afternoon and the Lady Aggies swept both the Lady Bulldogs and the Lady Eagles. Cold Springs also collected a sweep of Hanceville.

Fairview 25 – Hanceville 15 (First Set)

Fairview got off to a fast start in game one as Sadie Smith got three straight aces to give them a 3-0 lead. The Lady Aggies got a pair of aces from Laci Segrest and a kill from Jaycee Aleman as that helped stretched their lead to 8-2. Hanceville’s Savana McAnnally got a ace of her own as they ended up cutting it to 8-4; the Lady Bulldogs later made it 9-6, but Fairview scored the next three points, including an ace by Reagan Dunkin, to make it 12-6. A kill from Smith and back-to-back aces by Abby McDonald helped the Lady Aggies increase their lead to 15-8.

An ace by MaKenzie Twilley helped the Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to five at 15-10 and later made it 16-12, but the Lady Aggies quickly pulled away from Hanceville after that. Behind four aces from Ava Calvarese, Fairview pushed their lead to 21-12 and Smith added a kill and two more aces to help the Lady Aggies win game one, 25-15.

Smith finished with five aces and a pair of kills for Fairview. Calvarese added four aces. Segrest and McDonald each collected a pair of aces. Dunkin finished with an ace as well, while Aleman and Kabri Redding each added a kill. For Hanceville, McAnnally, Kylee McGill, Twilley, and Kayley Kahler all collected an ace in the contest.

Fairview 25 – Hanceville 13 (Second Set)

Hanceville got a kill from McAnnally and an ace from Kahler as that helped them jump out to an early 3-0 lead. That lead would be short-lived in a hurry, though, as Fairview went on a huge run. A block point by Somer Harris tied the game up at three, then consecutive aces by Segrest and a kill from Harris gave the Lady Aggies a 6-3 lead. They later stretched it to 9-3. Hanceville cut it to five multiple times, but they couldn’t quite get a run going as a Redding kill and a McDonald ace gave Fairview a 13-6 lead. Hanceville kept battling and gave the Lady Aggies fits at times as they made it 17-10 late in the contest. Harris got a kill and Redding added a point to make it 20-10, then they collected the last three points of the game on a kill by Jacie Blackwood and back-to-back aces from McDonald as they defeated Hanceville, 25-13, in the second game.

Segrest finished with a pair of aces and a point for Fairview. McDonald added a pair of aces and a dig. Harris ended up with two kills and a pair of points. Blackwood added a kill. Redding finished with a kill and a point and Aleman chipped in with an ace of her own. Twilley and McAnnally each finished with a kill and Kahler added an ace.

Cold Springs 25 – Hanceville 20 (First Set)

Early on, both teams traded points and it was tied at four after a Cold Springs point Then, Hanceville rattled off four straight points to take an 8-4 lead, but Cold Springs scored four straight of their own to tie the game up at eight. Later on, the Lady Eagles took an 11-9 lead on a Ciara Calvert ace, but a Kahler ace tied things up at 11. Both teams continued to go back and forth before Cold Springs broke a 13-all tie with four straight points, including two straight aces from Kaley Barger, as that gave them a 17-13 lead.

A Zoe Pitts ace helped the Lady Bulldogs trim the deficit to two at 17-15, but Mary Warden collected a point for the Lady Eagles as that pushed their lead to 21-16. Malaya Taylor later collected a block point to make it 23-17. The Lady Bulldogs made it a 23-19 game on a McGill kill and a Barnes ace, but Cold Springs was able to get the final two points of the contest as they won game one, 25-20.

For Cold Springs, Barger finished with a pair of aces. Calvert added an ace and a kill, while Taylor and Warden each collected a point. Kahler, Pitts, and Barnes each finished with an ace for Hanceville and McGill ended up with a kill.

Cold Springs 25 – Hanceville 20 (Second Set)

Cold Springs couldn’t have asked for a better start to game two. Behind a trio of aces by Calvert, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead. Anna Stricklin collected back-to-back aces and Taylor followed that up with a kill to make it 12-1 as they looked to end the contest early. Little did they know that Hanceville would embark on a furious rally to get back in the game. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 6-2 run to make it a 14-7 contest. A Calvert kill pushed Cold Springs’ lead to 17-7, but the Lady Bulldogs would trim the deficit to just nine at 19-10 on a Barnes ace.

Hanceville continued to cut into the Lady Eagle lead as Twilley got a kill and Kahler added an ace to make it 20-13. After an Alexis Tidwell kill made it 23-16, the Lady Bulldogs made things even more interesting as they scored the next four points, including a point by Kahler, to cut it to 23-20. Cold Springs scored the final two points of the contest as they were able to hold off a very feisty Hanceville squad to win the game, 25-20.

Calvert finished with a trio of aces, a kill, and a point for Cold Springs. Stricklin added a pair of aces and a point. Tidwell ended up with a pair of kills. Taylor added a kill, and a point and Barger collected a dig. For Hanceville, Kahler finished with an ace and a point. Twilley added a kill and Barnes collected an ace.

The Lady Bulldogs will head back home to take on Cleveland Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Fairview 25 – Cold Springs 9 (First Set)

Taylor started out game one for Cold Springs with a kill, but Fairview quickly answered with four straight points. Three of those points were aces by Segrest as that gave the Lady Aggies a 4-1 lead. Kabri Redding collected a point as the Lady Aggies made it 7-3 and later pushed it to 9-4 on a Segrest kill. The Lady Eagles cut it to 9-5, but Fairview broke the game wide open after that as they got a pair of kills from Sadie Smith, a pair of aces from Calvarese, an ace from Georgia Gorham, and a point from Segrest during their 12-0 run to make it 21-5. The Lady Aggies ended up rolling to a 25-9 win in game one.

Segrest finished with a trio of aces, a kill, and a point for Fairview. Smith added a pair of kills. Calvarese ended up with a pair of aces and Redding added a kill and a point. For Cold Springs, Taylor and Strickling each finished with a kill.

Fairview 25 – Cold Springs 11 (Second Set)

Cold Springs grabbed an early 2-0 lead, but Fairview scored the next four points, including a kill from Redding and an ace from Segrest, to take a 4-2 lead. Later on, the Lady Eagles tied the game up at five on a Tidwell kill and later took a 7-5 lead. Just like in game one, though, the Lady Aggies went on a huge run, with Smith, Rachael Dunkin, Calvarese, and McDonald scoring almost all of the points during their 10-0 run, and they quickly turned a two-point deficit into a 15-7 lead. The Lady Eagles trimmed the deficit to seven multiple times, but they couldn’t get any closer after that as a 7-0 run by Fairview made it 23-9 and they ended up taking game two, 25-11.

Redding had a huge game as she finished with five kills and three points for Fairview. Calvarese added three aces and a dig. Dunkin ended up with a pair of aces. Segrest added an ace and a kill, while Aleman and Blackwood each chipped in with a point of their own. Calvert and Tidwell each finished with a kill and Taylor added a point for Cold Springs.

Fairview will travel to take on Brewer Tuesday and Cold Springs will take on Sumiton Christian on the road Tuesday as well.

