Hanceville, AL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Aggies sweep Cold Springs, Hanceville at home

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – Fairview hosted a tri-match with county rivals Cold Springs and Hanceville Monday afternoon and the Lady Aggies swept both the Lady Bulldogs and the Lady Eagles. Cold Springs also collected a sweep of Hanceville.

Fairview 25 – Hanceville 15 (First Set)

Fairview got off to a fast start in game one as Sadie Smith got three straight aces to give them a 3-0 lead. The Lady Aggies got a pair of aces from Laci Segrest and a kill from Jaycee Aleman as that helped stretched their lead to 8-2. Hanceville’s Savana McAnnally got a ace of her own as they ended up cutting it to 8-4; the Lady Bulldogs later made it 9-6, but Fairview scored the next three points, including an ace by Reagan Dunkin, to make it 12-6. A kill from Smith and back-to-back aces by Abby McDonald helped the Lady Aggies increase their lead to 15-8.

An ace by MaKenzie Twilley helped the Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to five at 15-10 and later made it 16-12, but the Lady Aggies quickly pulled away from Hanceville after that. Behind four aces from Ava Calvarese, Fairview pushed their lead to 21-12 and Smith added a kill and two more aces to help the Lady Aggies win game one, 25-15.

Smith finished with five aces and a pair of kills for Fairview. Calvarese added four aces. Segrest and McDonald each collected a pair of aces. Dunkin finished with an ace as well, while Aleman and Kabri Redding each added a kill. For Hanceville, McAnnally, Kylee McGill, Twilley, and Kayley Kahler all collected an ace in the contest.

Fairview 25 – Hanceville 13 (Second Set)

Hanceville got a kill from McAnnally and an ace from Kahler as that helped them jump out to an early 3-0 lead. That lead would be short-lived in a hurry, though, as Fairview went on a huge run. A block point by Somer Harris tied the game up at three, then consecutive aces by Segrest and a kill from Harris gave the Lady Aggies a 6-3 lead. They later stretched it to 9-3. Hanceville cut it to five multiple times, but they couldn’t quite get a run going as a Redding kill and a McDonald ace gave Fairview a 13-6 lead. Hanceville kept battling and gave the Lady Aggies fits at times as they made it 17-10 late in the contest. Harris got a kill and Redding added a point to make it 20-10, then they collected the last three points of the game on a kill by Jacie Blackwood and back-to-back aces from McDonald as they defeated Hanceville, 25-13, in the second game.

Segrest finished with a pair of aces and a point for Fairview. McDonald added a pair of aces and a dig. Harris ended up with two kills and a pair of points. Blackwood added a kill. Redding finished with a kill and a point and Aleman chipped in with an ace of her own. Twilley and McAnnally each finished with a kill and Kahler added an ace.

Cold Springs 25 – Hanceville 20 (First Set)

Early on, both teams traded points and it was tied at four after a Cold Springs point Then, Hanceville rattled off four straight points to take an 8-4 lead, but Cold Springs scored four straight of their own to tie the game up at eight. Later on, the Lady Eagles took an 11-9 lead on a Ciara Calvert ace, but a Kahler ace tied things up at 11. Both teams continued to go back and forth before Cold Springs broke a 13-all tie with four straight points, including two straight aces from Kaley Barger, as that gave them a 17-13 lead.

A Zoe Pitts ace helped the Lady Bulldogs trim the deficit to two at 17-15, but Mary Warden collected a point for the Lady Eagles as that pushed their lead to 21-16. Malaya Taylor later collected a block point to make it 23-17. The Lady Bulldogs made it a 23-19 game on a McGill kill and a Barnes ace, but Cold Springs was able to get the final two points of the contest as they won game one, 25-20.

For Cold Springs, Barger finished with a pair of aces. Calvert added an ace and a kill, while Taylor and Warden each collected a point. Kahler, Pitts, and Barnes each finished with an ace for Hanceville and McGill ended up with a kill.

Cold Springs 25 – Hanceville 20 (Second Set)

Cold Springs couldn’t have asked for a better start to game two. Behind a trio of aces by Calvert, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead. Anna Stricklin collected back-to-back aces and Taylor followed that up with a kill to make it 12-1 as they looked to end the contest early. Little did they know that Hanceville would embark on a furious rally to get back in the game. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 6-2 run to make it a 14-7 contest. A Calvert kill pushed Cold Springs’ lead to 17-7, but the Lady Bulldogs would trim the deficit to just nine at 19-10 on a Barnes ace.

Hanceville continued to cut into the Lady Eagle lead as Twilley got a kill and Kahler added an ace to make it 20-13. After an Alexis Tidwell kill made it 23-16, the Lady Bulldogs made things even more interesting as they scored the next four points, including a point by Kahler, to cut it to 23-20. Cold Springs scored the final two points of the contest as they were able to hold off a very feisty Hanceville squad to win the game, 25-20.

Calvert finished with a trio of aces, a kill, and a point for Cold Springs. Stricklin added a pair of aces and a point. Tidwell ended up with a pair of kills. Taylor added a kill, and a point and Barger collected a dig. For Hanceville, Kahler finished with an ace and a point. Twilley added a kill and Barnes collected an ace.

The Lady Bulldogs will head back home to take on Cleveland Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Fairview 25 – Cold Springs 9 (First Set)

Taylor started out game one for Cold Springs with a kill, but Fairview quickly answered with four straight points. Three of those points were aces by Segrest as that gave the Lady Aggies a 4-1 lead. Kabri Redding collected a point as the Lady Aggies made it 7-3 and later pushed it to 9-4 on a Segrest kill. The Lady Eagles cut it to 9-5, but Fairview broke the game wide open after that as they got a pair of kills from Sadie Smith, a pair of aces from Calvarese, an ace from Georgia Gorham, and a point from Segrest during their 12-0 run to make it 21-5. The Lady Aggies ended up rolling to a 25-9 win in game one.

Segrest finished with a trio of aces, a kill, and a point for Fairview. Smith added a pair of kills. Calvarese ended up with a pair of aces and Redding added a kill and a point. For Cold Springs, Taylor and Strickling each finished with a kill.

Fairview 25 – Cold Springs 11 (Second Set)

Cold Springs grabbed an early 2-0 lead, but Fairview scored the next four points, including a kill from Redding and an ace from Segrest, to take a 4-2 lead. Later on, the Lady Eagles tied the game up at five on a Tidwell kill and later took a 7-5 lead. Just like in game one, though, the Lady Aggies went on a huge run, with Smith, Rachael Dunkin, Calvarese, and McDonald scoring almost all of the points during their 10-0 run, and they quickly turned a two-point deficit into a 15-7 lead. The Lady Eagles trimmed the deficit to seven multiple times, but they couldn’t get any closer after that as a 7-0 run by Fairview made it 23-9 and they ended up taking game two, 25-11.

Redding had a huge game as she finished with five kills and three points for Fairview. Calvarese added three aces and a dig. Dunkin ended up with a pair of aces. Segrest added an ace and a kill, while Aleman and Blackwood each chipped in with a point of their own. Calvert and Tidwell each finished with a kill and Taylor added a point for Cold Springs.

Fairview will travel to take on Brewer Tuesday and Cold Springs will take on Sumiton Christian on the road Tuesday as well.

The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab rolls past Brewer 35-0

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – After handling Albertville on the road 47-14 in week one, the Arabian Knights traveled once again Friday night and once again they returned home with an impressive win. This time it was Brewer welcoming in the Knights and Arab left James Tucker Stadium with a 35-0 win to improve to 2-0 on the year. Arab took a 7-0 lead early in the opening quarter and the Knights added to their lead in the second when quarterback Aidan Cox found Brody McCain running open down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown. The extra point made it a 14-0 game....
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Cold Springs topples Holly Pond on the road 29-14

HOLLY POND, Ala. — Cold Springs traveled to Holly Pond to face the Broncos and the Eagles used their power running game to pulled away from the Broncos early, allowing them to pull away and pick up a 29-14 win. The Broncos drop to 0-2 with the loss while Cold Springs remains unbeaten at 2-0. The Broncos received the opening kickoff and returned the ball to their own 41, but a face mask penalty, against the Eagles, put the ball at the Cold Springs 49. The Broncos gained five yards on first down, but the next two plats ended with a...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Bearcats handle Jasper 42-21 on newly named Mark Britton Field

CULLMAN, Ala. – Friday night was a special one for the history of Cullman High School’s football program. Not only did the ‘Cats collect a 42-21 win over the Jasper Vikings, the field at Oliver Woodard Stadium was also named for Cullman’s all-time winningest coach, Mark Britton just before kickoff. A packed house of Bearcat fans, former players and coaches were in attendance to celebrate with Britton and his family, and Cullman kept the celebration going with a stellar performance on the field. After exchanging punts with the Vikings on their first two possessions, the Bearcats pulled ahead 7-0 after quarterback...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from Yesteryear: 1964

From the files of 1964 Mrs. Clemmons’ Father Dies Here Sunday. Robert Woods Blair, age 62, father of Mrs. L.H. Clemmons, died at the Cullman Hospital, on Sunday, after suffering a heart attack that same day. Mr. Blair and his wife, of Leavenworth, Kansas, were guests of Doctor and Mrs. Clemmons and were planning to move here shortly. His widow, one daughter, three grandchildren and one sister, Mrs. Earl Witcraft, are his survivors. Funeral services were held on February 17, at Seventh Street Baptist Church, with Reverend J. Gilbert Speake officiating and Moss Service directing interment. Pallbearers were Doctor Frank Stitt, Doctor John T. Morris, Doctor...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Geneva D. Black

Geneva D. Black, age 67, of Crane Hill, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born March 7, 1955, in West Blocton, Alabama, to William and Jewel Geneva Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Franklin James Black; sister: Lillian Baldwin; brother: Joe Dale Baldwin; sister: Naomi Ruth Baldwin; sister: Barbara Ann Baldwin; brother: Richard Franklin Baldwin. Survivors include her children: Richard (Trista) Baldwin, Sarah Harris, Jessica Black (Jesse Priest), Tasha Baldwin, and Jessica Baldwin (Deke Wright); grandchildren: Austin (Heather) Vankeuren, Sky Vankeuren (Sam Johnson), Donovan Holmes, Noah Holmes, and Dalton Baldwin; great-grandchildren: Bella Hobgood, Jaylen Bradford, Clayton Johnson, Addy Wright, Karter Vankeuren, Raylynn Vankeuren, and Scarlett Johnson; sister: Syble Faye Baldwin-Osmer; brother: Percy William Baldwin; brother: David L. Baldwin of Hesperia, CA; sister-in-law: Vickie Lee Baldwin; mother-in-law: Beverly Carnes; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Ann Hale Ray

Funeral Service for Patricia Ann Hale Ray, 74, from Cullman will be 2p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 12 -2p.m. Monday, prior to the service. The interment will be at Emeus Baptist Cemetery.  Reverend Samuel Tucker will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ray/Hale family. Mrs. Ray was born September 13, 1947, to Archie Franklin and Gladys Katherine Tolbert Schultz.  She passed from this life on August 25, 2022, at Woodland Village Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Cullman.  She was a loving mother and grandmother who...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Hooker

Patricia Hooker, age 80 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Patricia was born on January 26, 1942, in Columbia, South Carolina. She loved her church family at New Prospect Baptist Church and spending time with her Senior Citizen Center Community. Patricia was a very proud mother and grandmother who cherished her sweet dog “Jackie” A visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Haleyville. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Haleyville where a burial will follow at Winston Memorial Cemetery. Dr. Ron Horton will officiate. Patricia is survived by her sons: Charles Brazel Jr. and Ray Watson; 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Hooker; father: Sam Peak; mother: Carrie Ford; and daughter: Candy Gardner.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Fortenberry

Charles “Chuck – Kramer” Fortenberry, age 48 of Hanceville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 14, 1973, in Birmingham, Alabama to Charles Leroy Fortenberry and Linda Krigel Fortenberry. Chuck worked for Tyson Foods as a truck driver for many years. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan “Roll Tide” and loved trucking and his dog. Chuck and his wife enjoyed going to festivals, fairs, community events, farmer’s markets where he could see his friends and enjoy life. He was a loving husband and friend. He is preceded in death by...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

