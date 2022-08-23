Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Alamo Colleges receive $200,000 grant to increase mental health and well being services
SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Colleges District received a $200,000 grant to fund a plan focused on improving mental health and well-being across the different campuses. “We are going to do surveys and focus groups and find out exactly what our students and faculty and staff need,” Nina Wright, senior program officer for Grants Development at Alamo Colleges Foundation said.
Nonprofits collect supplies for pets belonging to San Antonio’s homeless population
SAN ANTONIO – During Thursday’s clearing of the homeless camp under I-37, the first belonging many individuals grabbed was the leash for their pets. Nonprofit organizations across San Antonio said pet ownership among those experiencing homelessness is becoming more prominent in the city as pet companionship helps with people’s emotional well-being.
As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 26, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s National Dog Day and we check out Hops and Hounds, where you can hang out with your favorite fur-babies and have fun at their National Dog Day event!. Plus, the folks from Pup Pup & Away have some great ideas...
San Antonio-area bands prepare for halftime shows in KSAT Pigskin Classic
SAN ANTONIO – Judson High School band members are excited about performing at the KSAT Pigskin Classic this Saturday. Blessing Ologun, a Judson High School senior and color guard captain, said she’s thrilled to perform in the upcoming KSAT Pigskin Classic. Ologun said she’s even more excited for...
Swimming not allowed at Jacob’s Well for the rest of the year, officials say
WIMBERLEY, Texas – One of Texas’ most beloved swimming holes, Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Wimberley, will be closed for swimming for the remainder of the year. Hays County officials said the area still needs significant rainfall to recharge the Trinity Aquifer, which supplies Jacob’s Well.
San Antonio Zoo to host 37th Annual Zoo Run
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo will host its 37th Annual Zoo Run Relay in September. The fundraising event, presented by H-E-B, includes a 4-mile or 8-mile trail for adults on Friday, September 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. and a run for kids on Saturday, September 10, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Safari and underwater adventures: How one San Antonio man transformed hospital walls for pediatric patients
SAN ANTONIO – Visitors at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio downtown may have noticed some colorful changes on the walls. For the past year, cast technician Anthony De Leon, Sr. has been using his free time to paint murals at the hospital. De Leon has worked at...
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local restaurants receive low inspection score due to ants, roaches, and employee hygeine
SAN ANTONIO – Ants marching across plates on ready to serve food and employees not washing their hands earned some San Antonio restaurants low scores on their recent health inspections. Pik-Nik Foods. Health inspectors found a long list of violations at Pik-Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of...
Should you buy college tuition, dorm insurance?
SAN ANTONIO – Amy Miller has two daughters headed off to college, which means double tuition, room and board. “It’s just very expensive, and it’s an investment,” Miller said. The average cost of attending a public university is more than $27,000 a year. For a private...
KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
Driving instructor warns young drivers to be cautious as road rage calls become more common
San Antonio – San Antonio police are looking for help identifying a man seen on video pulling a gun on a driver in July along I-10 and S. New Braunfels. The report said the victim unintentionally cut off the driver and the suspect continued to follow her, despite her attempt to get away.
Teenage brothers shot while cleaning mothers gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun. At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 blocks of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit. Upon arrival, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm handgun...
UTSA downtown campus erects sculpture donated from collection of prominent artist
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio on Friday began the installation of an 18-foot Corton Steel sculpture that was donated by the daughter of a prominent artist. The sculpture titled Drum Rhythm No. 11 was created by American artist and sculptor Fletcher Benton, who lived...
Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
Help wanted: High school football season starts with referee shortage in San Antonio, across state
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas high school football season kicks off this weekend but one team often overlooked are the officials. There’s a shortage of referees across the San Antonio area and the state. Dave Maxwell, vice president of the San Antonio Chapter of the Texas Association of...
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at Converse home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart, sheriff says
CONVERSE, Texas – Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in Converse, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when deputies were initially called to a home in the...
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
Pearl to open 1100 Springs Plaza by October
SAN ANTONIO – Formerly a parking lot, Pearl’s 1100 Springs Plaza will offer a space for visitors to relax, socialize, and enjoy a meal. The plaza, located in front of the Full Goods Building, is set to open by October. The space celebrates Pearl’s and San Antonio’s history and connection to water.
1,047 Schertz PD cases were impacted in purge that destroyed decade’s worth of evidence
SCHERTZ – Schertz police said more than 1,000 cases were impacted in the purge of the department’s property room that led to evidence being destroyed or removed. The department said Friday that the review into the error has been completed, and the investigation determined that 1,047 cases — mostly in Guadalupe County — were impacted.
Inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic a smashing success with full day of exciting football
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of fans cheered for their teams during the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic in the Alamodome Saturday. The event was the first of its kind in San Antonio with six teams playing in a triple-header to kick off their high school football seasons. Smithson Valley Rangers...
