San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Alamo Colleges receive $200,000 grant to increase mental health and well being services

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Colleges District received a $200,000 grant to fund a plan focused on improving mental health and well-being across the different campuses. “We are going to do surveys and focus groups and find out exactly what our students and faculty and staff need,” Nina Wright, senior program officer for Grants Development at Alamo Colleges Foundation said.
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 26, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s National Dog Day and we check out Hops and Hounds, where you can hang out with your favorite fur-babies and have fun at their National Dog Day event!. Plus, the folks from Pup Pup & Away have some great ideas...
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo to host 37th Annual Zoo Run

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo will host its 37th Annual Zoo Run Relay in September. The fundraising event, presented by H-E-B, includes a 4-mile or 8-mile trail for adults on Friday, September 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. and a run for kids on Saturday, September 10, from 8 to 10 a.m.
KSAT 12

Should you buy college tuition, dorm insurance?

SAN ANTONIO – Amy Miller has two daughters headed off to college, which means double tuition, room and board. “It’s just very expensive, and it’s an investment,” Miller said. The average cost of attending a public university is more than $27,000 a year. For a private...
KSAT 12

KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
KSAT 12

Teenage brothers shot while cleaning mothers gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun. At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 blocks of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit. Upon arrival, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm handgun...
KSAT 12

Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
KSAT 12

Pearl to open 1100 Springs Plaza by October

SAN ANTONIO – Formerly a parking lot, Pearl’s 1100 Springs Plaza will offer a space for visitors to relax, socialize, and enjoy a meal. The plaza, located in front of the Full Goods Building, is set to open by October. The space celebrates Pearl’s and San Antonio’s history and connection to water.
