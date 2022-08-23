Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda. The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.
Community helping kids prepare for return to school with free backpacks, supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer break is almost over and kids across Western New York are getting ready to go back to school. At Buffalo Public Schools, students head back to class in just over a week. This year, we are seeing the community take on the responsibility of making...
$20K donation will help King Urban Life Center build new playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of $20,000 was just donated to the King Urban Life Center for a new playground. The Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund presented the check in Buffalo on Friday. The $20,000 is just part of about $200,000 in funds raised for the new playground, which will be built at 945 Genesee St. and will replace another playground that was deemed unsafe.
South Buffalo Irish Festival puts heritage on full display
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The South Buffalo Irish Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at the Buffalo Irish Center with a "Culture Circle." The second annual Culture Circle program featured free workshops, trivia, showcases, and jam sessions with festival main stage performers. Organizers said this year's Irish festival is going to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kids Escaping Drugs honors late Dick Gallagher with sports park
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs honored its posthumous co-founder Dick Gallagher by dedicating The Dick Gallagher Sports Park on its West Seneca campus on Thursday. Gallagher, who covered high school sports for Channel 2, died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. After a life dedicated to helping people fight addiction, Kids Escaping Drugs says this is the perfect tribute to his legacy.
Niagara County Peach Festival returns Sept. 8 - Sept. 11
The 64th annual Niagara County Peach Festival will run from September 8 to September 11 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.
Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIVB
Crews pull vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police and Fire underwater recovery team pulled a vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek near Tonawanda Street on Friday afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m. to a call of a vehicle in the water, according to Buffalo Police. No one was inside the vehicle when crews pulled it out of the creek.
WGRZ TV
Changes for Peach Festival this year
It is back at Academy Park in Lewiston. The festival usually get around 40 thousand people. But a few changes to tell you about.
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$26 million endowment fund set up for 3 WNY organizations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is donating $26 million to three Western New York organizations. Those groups are Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People. The money will be disbursed annually through an endowment that has been named the Anne Alford and Manson...
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
Niagara County Peach Festival moves up date for 5K race
LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Peach Festival will soon return to Academy Park in Lewiston. The festival usually draws around 40,000 people. There will be some changes this year, including a big one for runners. "One of the things we decided to do this year was to move...
2 The Outdoors: Odin's Angels to the rescue
EDEN, N.Y. — Losing a dog or cat can be a truly traumatic experience. Often it seems that you look away for just a moment and they're gone. It's a heartbreaking feeling. But at a time like that, it's good to know you're not alone. Odin's Angels, an animal...
New York State man fatally shot at a Route 15 interchange in north central Pa.
LIBERTY - A New York State man was fatally shot Friday afternoon at the Liberty interchange of Route 15 in southern Tioga County. Coroner James Daugherty, who identified the victim as Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y., said he was shot multiple times. According to state police it appears...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Backpack giveaways, special sale this weekend for Buffalo students
The cost of school supplies is up 24% this year compared to the fall of 2019. Some of this burden can be lifted with a pair of backpacks giveaways and a special sale this weekend. The 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway is Saturday. City officials and Buffalo Police...
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
13 WHAM
Dansville man honored for saving man drowning in Niagara River
Livingston County, N.Y. — A normal day on the job ended up taking an unexpected - and heroic - turn. Back in December, Sean Needham of Dansville was working on a construction project in Niagara Falls when he and his crew saw a man struggling in the Niagara River.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0