Williamsville, NY

2 On Your Side

Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda. The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

$20K donation will help King Urban Life Center build new playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of $20,000 was just donated to the King Urban Life Center for a new playground. The Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund presented the check in Buffalo on Friday. The $20,000 is just part of about $200,000 in funds raised for the new playground, which will be built at 945 Genesee St. and will replace another playground that was deemed unsafe.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo Irish Festival puts heritage on full display

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The South Buffalo Irish Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at the Buffalo Irish Center with a "Culture Circle." The second annual Culture Circle program featured free workshops, trivia, showcases, and jam sessions with festival main stage performers. Organizers said this year's Irish festival is going to...
BUFFALO, NY
City
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville, NY
Crime & Safety
2 On Your Side

Kids Escaping Drugs honors late Dick Gallagher with sports park

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs honored its posthumous co-founder Dick Gallagher by dedicating The Dick Gallagher Sports Park on its West Seneca campus on Thursday. Gallagher, who covered high school sports for Channel 2, died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. After a life dedicated to helping people fight addiction, Kids Escaping Drugs says this is the perfect tribute to his legacy.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York

There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
HAMBURG, NY
#Fire
WIVB

Crews pull vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police and Fire underwater recovery team pulled a vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek near Tonawanda Street on Friday afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m. to a call of a vehicle in the water, according to Buffalo Police. No one was inside the vehicle when crews pulled it out of the creek.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

$26 million endowment fund set up for 3 WNY organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is donating $26 million to three Western New York organizations. Those groups are Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People. The money will be disbursed annually through an endowment that has been named the Anne Alford and Manson...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 The Outdoors: Odin's Angels to the rescue

EDEN, N.Y. — Losing a dog or cat can be a truly traumatic experience. Often it seems that you look away for just a moment and they're gone. It's a heartbreaking feeling. But at a time like that, it's good to know you're not alone. Odin's Angels, an animal...
EDEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Backpack giveaways, special sale this weekend for Buffalo students

The cost of school supplies is up 24% this year compared to the fall of 2019. Some of this burden can be lifted with a pair of backpacks giveaways and a special sale this weekend. The 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway is Saturday. City officials and Buffalo Police...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

