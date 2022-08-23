ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix DDA leaving Michigan Main Street Program

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After seven years with Michigan’s Main Street Program, Charlevoix’s Downtown Development Authority is moving on. The decision was made in a meeting Monday and passed with a 7-to-2 vote. But staff with the DDA say it shouldn’t be a change the people of...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Solar-powered charging stations at Bellaire Public Library

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Rescue Plan grants have provided thousands of dollars to communities across the country. But Cindy Place, Bellaire Public Library's director, said it was difficult to find a way to bring these grants to smaller communities. Another story: Wellston Arboretum Trail re-opens after 13-year-closure. They...
BELLAIRE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wellston Arboretum Trail re-opens after 13-year-closure

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee County trail filled with history is back in commission after its closure in 2009. The Wellston Arboretum Trail in the Huron-Manistee National Forest was once an extension of the Chittenden Nursery. Another story: U.S. park rangers seek information on 'illegal diversion' of river.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City State Park to get over $6 million in funding

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- $250 million of America Rescue Plan Act funds was awarded to state parks across Michigan to help rehabilitate and modernize outdated parks. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, these funds will help with $300 million infrastructure backlog the DNR has. Another story:...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Acme Township, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Business
UpNorthLive.com

U.S. park rangers seek information on 'illegal diversion' of river

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- U.S. Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore are seeking information from the public to aid in an investigation into an "illegal diversion" of the Platte River. An anonymous tip line has been set up. Earlier story: Investigation underway at Sleeping Bear after river flow...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's time to throw on your dancing shoes for the 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival, a four-day celebration of Polish heritage in the community. The Village's population of 100 grows to 10,000 during the festival and the success of the festival helps support Cedar during...
CEDAR, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Increased assaults at homeless encampment, police say

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department said there has been an uptick in assaults at the Pines. The Pines is a wooded area in the city where many homeless individuals live. Similar story: 'Extremely disturbing' videos of attacks on homeless found amid homicide investigation in...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Development Plan#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Acme Kmart#Wpbn#Truly Free
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. Another story: Budding business opportunity could...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

AG Nessel warning Michiganders to watch out for student loan scams

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of the new student loan debt relief. “The opportunity for debt forgiveness is also an opportunity for scammers to try and gain access to your personal...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
UpNorthLive.com

Hometown Highlights 8/26/22

Check out our latest edition of Hometown Highlights as we usher in the first Friday night of the season. Check out highlights from the following games:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer highlights how student debt forgiveness can help Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Swingshift and the Stars: 15th and final season kickoff

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Swingshift and the Stars will announce who will be dancing for its 15th and final season. Three new sets of dancers will be revealed Thursday evening along with three non-profits which will benefit from this community event. Since 2008, Swingshift and the Stars has...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elderly woman dead after hit and run; MSP investigate

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Isabella County. The hit and run occurred Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, MSP said. A local resident saw an elderly woman...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy