Charlevoix DDA leaving Michigan Main Street Program
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After seven years with Michigan’s Main Street Program, Charlevoix’s Downtown Development Authority is moving on. The decision was made in a meeting Monday and passed with a 7-to-2 vote. But staff with the DDA say it shouldn’t be a change the people of...
Solar-powered charging stations at Bellaire Public Library
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Rescue Plan grants have provided thousands of dollars to communities across the country. But Cindy Place, Bellaire Public Library's director, said it was difficult to find a way to bring these grants to smaller communities. Another story: Wellston Arboretum Trail re-opens after 13-year-closure. They...
Wellston Arboretum Trail re-opens after 13-year-closure
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee County trail filled with history is back in commission after its closure in 2009. The Wellston Arboretum Trail in the Huron-Manistee National Forest was once an extension of the Chittenden Nursery. Another story: U.S. park rangers seek information on 'illegal diversion' of river.
Traverse City State Park to get over $6 million in funding
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- $250 million of America Rescue Plan Act funds was awarded to state parks across Michigan to help rehabilitate and modernize outdated parks. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, these funds will help with $300 million infrastructure backlog the DNR has. Another story:...
U.S. park rangers seek information on 'illegal diversion' of river
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- U.S. Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore are seeking information from the public to aid in an investigation into an "illegal diversion" of the Platte River. An anonymous tip line has been set up. Earlier story: Investigation underway at Sleeping Bear after river flow...
40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's time to throw on your dancing shoes for the 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival, a four-day celebration of Polish heritage in the community. The Village's population of 100 grows to 10,000 during the festival and the success of the festival helps support Cedar during...
Increased assaults at homeless encampment, police say
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department said there has been an uptick in assaults at the Pines. The Pines is a wooded area in the city where many homeless individuals live. Similar story: 'Extremely disturbing' videos of attacks on homeless found amid homicide investigation in...
Paying it off: Michigan legislation would give companies incentive to pay student loans
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the past week, there has been a lot of talk about student loan debt. The president made a long-awaited announcement Wednesday, a student loan forgiveness program he says will help 43 million people. It forgives $10,000 in federal student loans for those making less than...
Seeing a bobcat in Northern Michigan is more common than you think
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, a viewer sent us a video of a bobcat near her home in Williamsburg. On Friday, we talked to the woman who rehabilitated the cat, along with dozens of other animals. Another story: Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements. Jyl Gaskin...
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
Michigan State Police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. Another story: Budding business opportunity could...
AG Nessel warning Michiganders to watch out for student loan scams
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of the new student loan debt relief. “The opportunity for debt forgiveness is also an opportunity for scammers to try and gain access to your personal...
Hometown Highlights 8/26/22
Check out our latest edition of Hometown Highlights as we usher in the first Friday night of the season. Check out highlights from the following games:
Gov. Whitmer highlights how student debt forgiveness can help Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
Swingshift and the Stars: 15th and final season kickoff
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Swingshift and the Stars will announce who will be dancing for its 15th and final season. Three new sets of dancers will be revealed Thursday evening along with three non-profits which will benefit from this community event. Since 2008, Swingshift and the Stars has...
Elderly woman dead after hit and run; MSP investigate
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Isabella County. The hit and run occurred Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, MSP said. A local resident saw an elderly woman...
