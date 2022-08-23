Read full article on original website
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
KEYC
Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes. It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.
mprnews.org
Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair
Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of the south metro, but there were no immediate reports of tornado touchdowns. The storms...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities
A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
boreal.org
Kayaker gets dose of ‘Minnesota nice’ from TikTok followers after his gear is stolen
The mighty Mississippi. Since July 23, America’s largest river has been home for kayaker Manny Forge. “The adventure of it, yes. You know, life is short,” Forge says. “I’ve walked across America, I’ve ridden a bike across America. This is kind of the big way to see the country.”
Carmen Nunez, 14, reported missing at Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Authorities are asking the public's help to find her.The BCA said Nunez has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, baggy jeans and an olive green shirt.Anyone with information about Nunez is asked to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503 or call 911.
8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
KRMG
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging Students and staff will be allowed to use tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and cedar to conduct individual or group smudging. (NCD)
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
Severe storm brings flash flooding to Minnesota State Fair, Grandstand show canceled
Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair. (Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022). A major storm system that brought strong winds and heavy rain caused havoc at the Minnesota State Fair. A tornado warning went into effect in St. Paul shortly before 9 p.m., but the main problems were...
KEYC
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A central Minnesota school district has shuttered a policy meant to prohibit staff from talking publicly about issues that might reflect negatively on the district. The so-called gag order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely...
Why is the Dirt in This Minnesota Creek Blue?
I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in Minnesota
After damaging storms and a possible tornado tore through the Twin Cities metro area Saturday night, another round of severe weather is possible Sunday night. "Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon over central Minnesota. These storms should quickly form into one or more lines of storms that will move into western Wisconsin this evening," says the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota
Storms are expected to bubble up later Saturday and pose a risk of producing large hail and damaging winds, basically along and east of a line from Mankato to the Twin Cities, in addition to a healthy chunk of north-central Iowa. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has elevated the threat from...
Amtrak train strikes, kills man on tracks southeast of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- An Amtrak train struck and killed a man who was standing on railroad tracks southeast of St. Cloud Friday morning. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the fatality occurred at around 9 a.m. near 97th Street just south of Clear Lake, which is about 14 miles from St. Cloud. It was not on a railroad crossing. Amtrak called it a trespasser incident and said the train was traveling from the west coast to Chicago, Illinois. There were no injuries to the 183 passengers or crew members onboard. The train was delayed due to the fatality. "These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Amtrak said. Citing the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak said trespassing on railroads is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Authorities are working on identifying the deceased man.
fox9.com
Flood Watch issued for SE Minnesota until Sunday morning
Storms will develop in Iowa later Saturday afternoon and move into south Minnesota by Saturday evening and eventually west Wisconsin. Some of these storms may find their way toward the Twin Cities metro, but southeast Minnesota is the main area of concern. Because of the deep moisture content in the atmosphere, any storms that develop tonight have a chance of producing heavy rain. Therefore, a Flood Watch has been issued for southeast Minnesota until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
