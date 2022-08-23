ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

KIMT

SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes. It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.
MOORHEAD, MN
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Carmen Nunez, 14, reported missing at Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Authorities are asking the public's help to find her.The BCA said Nunez has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, baggy jeans and an olive green shirt.Anyone with information about Nunez is asked to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503 or call 911.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A central Minnesota school district has shuttered a policy meant to prohibit staff from talking publicly about issues that might reflect negatively on the district. The so-called gag order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely...
BECKER, MN
Bring Me The News

After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in Minnesota

After damaging storms and a possible tornado tore through the Twin Cities metro area Saturday night, another round of severe weather is possible Sunday night. "Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon over central Minnesota. These storms should quickly form into one or more lines of storms that will move into western Wisconsin this evening," says the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Amtrak train strikes, kills man on tracks southeast of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- An Amtrak train struck and killed a man who was standing on railroad tracks southeast of St. Cloud Friday morning. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the fatality occurred at around 9 a.m. near 97th Street just south of Clear Lake, which is about 14 miles from St. Cloud. It was not on a railroad crossing. Amtrak called it a trespasser incident and said the train was traveling from the west coast to Chicago, Illinois. There were no injuries to the 183 passengers or crew members onboard. The train was delayed due to the fatality. "These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Amtrak said. Citing the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak said trespassing on railroads is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Authorities are working on identifying the deceased man. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Flood Watch issued for SE Minnesota until Sunday morning

Storms will develop in Iowa later Saturday afternoon and move into south Minnesota by Saturday evening and eventually west Wisconsin. Some of these storms may find their way toward the Twin Cities metro, but southeast Minnesota is the main area of concern. Because of the deep moisture content in the atmosphere, any storms that develop tonight have a chance of producing heavy rain. Therefore, a Flood Watch has been issued for southeast Minnesota until 7 a.m. Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
ROCHESTER, MN

