Duluth, MN

cbs3duluth.com

The Tribute Fest plays good music for a good cause

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Tribute Fest at Bayfront Festival Parked kicked off Friday to help support veterans. Veterans and their families listened to cover bands of all genres while raising awareness for veterans experiencing homelessness in the Northland. “The whole goal is to raise awareness,” Lou Campbell,...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin

You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
ASHLAND, WI
MIX 108

WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show

How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Second half push lifts Superior past Hibbing in season opener

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The Superior boys soccer team opened their season with a big 4-1 win over Hibbing on Thursday night. The Bluejackets took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Spartans responded early in the second half. Senior midfielder Darrel James buried a pair of goals to put Superior on top, and ultimately seal the win.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower

If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Gary New Duluth To Host Day Of Family Fun And Car Show

DULUTH, Minn. — There is another great option for kids and families Saturday. It’s the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show. It’s all happening at the Gary New Duluth Rec. Center. There will be plenty of carnival games, entertainment, food trucks, and police dogs showing what...
DULUTH, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Severe threat increased for Sunday night, damaging winds & hail possible

TONIGHT: Similar to last night, the Northland has more chances of scattered showers and storms as a strong warm front moves closer to the area. There is still a marginal risk for severe weather for Saturday night, but it has trimmed down to only include Duluth and areas south of the city including Carlton County and northwest Wisconsin. Main threats still being gusty winds and small hail. No tornado threat is expected. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side due to the warm front and cloud cover with lows only falling down to the upper 60s. Winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph. More chances of storms are likely for Sunday especially by nightfall as the cold front moves through.
DULUTH, MN

