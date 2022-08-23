Read full article on original website
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
Theory Getting His Frist Name Back?, Latest on Theory’s WWE Push Under Triple H
It’s possible that Theory will resume using his first name. Theory is now referred to as Austin Theory in updated event listings for this weekend’s WWE live events in Springfield, Massachusetts and Manchester, New Hampshire. There is as of yet no information to indicate whether this is some kind of mistake or whether WWE will be giving Theory back his first name.
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings
Gran Metalik (Mascara Dorada) made his promotional debut on Friday when he worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Dallas, Texas. Dorada defeated former WWE 205 Live wrestler Alex Zayne. Dorada reacted to his debut on Twitter, sharing a clip from his match with Zayne. He wrote the following in the caption:
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
Jake Roberts Reveals He Didn’t Get Paid for Doing Vince McMahon’s Stand Back Music Video
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed many topics on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast. He recalled shooting “Stand Back” for WWE in 1986. “I wanted to slash my wrist. Number one, I can’t dance. I don’t claim to be a dancer. I like to watch dancers, but I wouldn’t be a dancer. Musical instruments, I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, much less play a trumpet. That whole shenanigan was probably the worst time I’ve had in the WWE or any other organization because we were asked to come to Atlantic City for three days with our wives or husbands, stay in that hotel, come to all this stuff to rehearse and do all this, then do the show and all that, and have to listen through Vince say, ‘Stand back’, which we all know was a shoot from the word get go, and we got paid nothing for doing it. Nothing.
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle in WWE Clash at the Castle Sparring Session
The upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event will feature a championship match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan needed some training to compete with Baszler’s ground game, so she decided to seek out Riddle, who was also a former UFC fighter, for assistance while the two of them trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.
The Undertaker and Other Top WWE Stars Join Vince McMahon for Birthday Dinner
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday by going out to dinner in New York City. McMahon was accompanied to the restaurant by an unidentified female companion. In addition to John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh being present, Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee, and...
Sammy Guevara Responds to Fan Who Body Shamed Eddie Kingston
Sammy Guevara has come to Eddie Kingston’s defence after being in the news following an altercation backstage. As was previously mentioned, after a Guevara promo, there was an altercation in Minneapolis that escalated to the point where Kingston confronted Guevara and things eventually became physical. During the promo, Guevara...
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
Spoilers: WWE Star Returning on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Also Scheduled
As the crew will be in the UK next week for the Clash at the Castle event, WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown and taping next week’s episode (September 2) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight. Fightful Select reports that a few familiar...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night 2 Event
The NWA will return to FITE.TV tonight with the second night of NWA 74 from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO. The show will air at 7pm ET. Here is the card:. * NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. NWA TV Champion Tyrus. * NWA Women’s Champion Kamille...
Speculation About Why WWE Decided to Not Return to a TV-14 Rating
It was reported in July of 2022 that there were plans for WWE RAW to return to a TV-14 format; however, it appears that WWE has decided not to make any changes for the time being and will continue to air the show in its current format. Dave Meltzer of...
Several WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Expected for Call-Ups to the Main Roster
As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been a lot of talk in WWE NXT circles over the last week about Solo Sikoa possibly joining the main roster “in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month.” Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is Rikishi’s son and Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He joined WWE last year.
Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results for 9/2/22
The September 2 SmackDown on FOX episode was taped tonight from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. Below are live spoilers from the taping:. * An announcement is made to the fans in the arena regarding Karrion Kross’ in-ring debut, Hit Row’s match against Maximum Male Models, Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment,” and a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrating two years as champion.
Booker T Comments on the Rumored Backstage Drama in AEW and CM Punk
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the rumored backstage drama in AEW on his podcast. Here are the highlights:. Rumored drama with CM Punk: “I don’t think CM Punk came into AEW as friends with guys like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks just because CM Punk is kind of like an alpha. He’s a guy who’s going to want to be top guy, and Young Bucks are going to want to be the top guys. Kenny Omega wants to be the top guy. I think, yeah, there can be some friction with a guy like Kenny Omega just from what it sounded like. It sounded like Kenny Omega was saying, ‘This is who we are, and this is why we’re doing this. What are you doing it for?’ That’s it sounded like to me. I could be 100% wrong, but it seems like things are getting real in AEW as far as guys having real shoot animosities for each other.”
NWA 74 Night One Results – August 27, 2022
From the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis – streaming live on FITE.TV. – Joe Galli & Tim Storm welcome everybody to the pre-show and then they go over the card for tonight. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) w/Joe Cazana vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett) w/Austin Idol.
Eddie Kingston Fires Back at a Former WCW Wrestler and Addresses His Suspension
Eddie Kingston was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Sammy Guevara on August 10, 2022 in Minneapolis (during AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event), which led in a dispute that resulted in Kingston being suspended for two weeks. The following is what former WCW superstar Disco Inferno had...
