Judge 47th HR, Yanks top Scherzer, Mets 4-2 in Subway Series

By RONALD BLUM
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — Tension had climbed around the Yankees heading into the Subway Series like the floors rising on a New York skyscraper. Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi gave them hope the big slump was over.

"We got a special group of individuals that are mentally tough enough to kind of bounce back after a couple of tough series and know, hey, it's a long season and we haven't been playing the type of ball we want to," Judge said after his major league-leading 47th home run sparked them to Monday night's 4-2 win over the Mets. "It's time to get back to what we do."

The Yankees, in a historic skid with 14 losses in 18 games coming into this matchup in the Bronx, built a 3-0 lead on DJ LeMahieu's first-inning sacrifice fly, Judge's third-inning home run off Scherzer (9-3) and fifth-inning doubles by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Benintendi, who added an RBI single in the seventh.

They withstood a botched popup by rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and gained back-to-back wins for the first time since July 29-30, ensuring they ended a streak of six straight series losses, their worst since 1995.

Asked how many consecutive crisp games they need to ease their panicked fan base, manager Aaron Boone quipped: “4 1/2.”

“At our core, we believe we're a really good team,” Boone said. “And how many that is in a row that we've got to show that, I'll leave that up to you guys.”

Domingo Germán (2-2) withstood James McCann's 104 mph liner off his left calf in in the sixth and was cruising with a three-hitter when Pete Alonso hit a seventh-inning popup that Cabrera and right fielder Marwin Gonzalez settled under just 221 feet from the plate.

Cabrera, making his first big league start at second after appearances at shortstop, third base and right, allowed the ball to pop out of his glove for an error as Gonzalez's leather hit his mitt, a play reminiscent of Luis Castillo's ninth-inning drop that turned the first Subway Series game at new Yankee Stadium in 2009.

Daniel Vogelbach, with 6-inch streaks of eye black across his face, followed two pitches later by driving a curveball into the Yankees bullpen in right-center for a two-run homer that made it 3-2.

Benintendi restored a two-run lead in the bottom half after Kiner-Falefa reached on an infield single and took second when shortstop Francisco Lindor made a barehand pickup of a bouncer and rushed a sidearm throw wide of first for an error.

Germán (2-2) gave up two runs — one earned — in 6 1/3 innings. He was limping after the game but said he should be able to take his next turn.

Rookie Ron Marinaccio and Jonathan Loaisiga got four outs each, with Loaisiga earning his first save since Aug. 17 last year. That drew loud cheers from a season-high crowd of 48,760, the Yankees' ninth home sellout.

Judge, whose moved one ahead of Alonso with his 103rd RBI, said intensity rose because of the New York rivalry.

“The fans were bringing it," he said. “You could just feel a little different energy in the dugout.”

MAX MAX

Scherzer allowed four runs for the second straight start, raising his ERA from 1.93 to 2.33 in the two outings. He gave up seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Judge was 2 for 11 with seven strikeouts against Scherzer and in a 4-for-32 slump overall before lofting a 95.7 mph fastball for an opposite-field drive into the right-field seats.

“That’s not what lost the ballgame. It’s really the Benintendi at-bats,” Scherzer said.

DEGROM

Jacob DeGrom had an issue while warming up before his last start and was pushed back from Tuesday. He will instead pitch against Colorado on Thursday or Friday.

PLUNKED

Brandon Nimmo and Benintendi were hit by pitches leading off the first, the first time since April 17, 1926, the Yankees and their opponent opened with a hit batter. Washington’s Alex Ferguson hit Mark Koenig and New York’s Sad Sam Jones hit Sam Rice.

HEADING BACK

Anthony Rizzo took off from first, forcing a pickoff throw from Scherzer, after LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly but was send back because umpires ruled the ball was still dead. The Mets then appealed at third, but umpires ruled Benintendi did not leave early and had scored to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

BYE FOR NOW

Mets LHP Nate Fisher was designated for assignment, a day after pitching three scoreless innings in his major league debut, a year after returning to the minors after a spell as a financial analyst at a Nebraska bank. The Mets also designated LHP Rob Zastryzny for assignment, optioned RHP José Butto to Triple-A Syracuse and selected the contract of RHP Connor Grey from the Triple-A farm team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: C Tomás Nido was activated from the IL He had been sidelined since Aug. 13 for an unspecified reason, which usually is COVID.

Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined since July 23 because of left Achilles tendinitis, anticipates returning to the Yankees’ lineup on Thursday when New York starts a trip at Oakland. ... RHP Scott Effross was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained right shoulder. RHP Clarke Schmidt was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RHP Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.87) is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three starts since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland. Mets RHP Taijuan Walker will pitch for the first time since Aug. 16 at Atlanta after overcoming back spasms.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Brian Cashman tests faith of Yankees fans again with Jordan Montgomery comments

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says that he has zero regrets trading Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader. The New York Yankees were among the most active teams at the trade deadline, but were they a bit too active? They brought in outfielder Andrew Benintendi, starting pitcher Frankie Montas, and relief pitcher Scott Effross to bolster their respective positions. But, the team decided to move on from pitcher Jordan Montgomery, trading him to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader, who is still recovering from a foot injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals re-sign veteran LHP T.J. McFarland

After releasing T.J. McFarland last week, the Cardinals announced that the veteran left-hander has been re-signed to a minor league deal. McFarland will report to the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate in Memphis. Now in his second season with the Cards, McFarland pitched well in 2021 but has struggled to a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Better futures bet to make right now, Yankees or Mets?

Greetings Class! It’s time to get you into an Empire State of Mind. So break out those metro cards, grab a hot dog and let’s talk New York baseball. Now that the Yankees and Mets have wrapped up this season's Subway Series with a 2-2 record and a zero run differential, let’s answer this critical question: who are the real Kings of New York? In other words, which ball club should you place a futures bet on?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

MLB schedule is out, and there's a twist for '23

The 2023 schedule released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday might look the same in some ways. There are still 162 games per team, spread from spring to fall, with a brief pause for the All-Star break, and October, as always, the goal. But make no mistake: The new, more...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview

It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
