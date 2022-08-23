Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Gamescon Reveals New Details About The Lords of the Fallen
Gamescom announcements from Opening Night Live 2022 include the introduction of The Lords of the Fallen. This game originally came about in 2014, titled Lords of the Fallen. The game was well-received by its players, and they have awaited a sequel series that is perhaps titled Lords of the Fallen 2.
itechpost.com
Xbox Series X/S Prices Are NOT Increasing, Confirms Microsoft Amid PS5 Hike
Xbox Series X/S prices will remain the same, Microsoft confirms, even as Sony recently hiked the cost of PlayStation 5 (PS5). The giant firm behind the PlayStation rival affirms that there are currently no plans to increase the suggested retail price in its recent statement. Microsoft: Xbox Series X/S Prices...
itechpost.com
Mini, Pokemon Collaborate on an All-Electric Concept Car That Lets You Hook Up Your Game Console
If you ever wanted a car that allows you to play Pokemon and even project it so not only you can see what you're doing, then we have some good news for you. That's what gamers at Gamescom found on the event's opening night. MINI has announced at Gamescom's opening...
Comments / 0