May 21, 1952 - August 23, 2022. James Dahlen, 70 of Goodridge, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND with his family by his side. The memorial service to celebrate the life of James Dahlen will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goodridge, MN with Rev. Kristin Ostercamp officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Ekelund Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Goodridge, MN.

GOODRIDGE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO