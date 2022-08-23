Read full article on original website
Road construction on Highway 2 in Fosston to begin early September
Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 2 in Fosston can expect short term delays and lane closures as construction begins in early September. During the project, crews will sealcoat as well as restripe the four lane configuration to a new three lane configuration. The project is expected to be complete mid-September.
Alice C. Anderson
December 11, 1926 ~ August 18, 2022 (age 95) A Memorial Service for Alice Anderson of Roseau, MN will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Lutheran Church in Wannaska. Interment will take place at Mickinock Cemetery in Wannaska, MN. Alice Caroline (Nelson) Anderson passed...
James Dahlen
May 21, 1952 - August 23, 2022. James Dahlen, 70 of Goodridge, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND with his family by his side. The memorial service to celebrate the life of James Dahlen will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goodridge, MN with Rev. Kristin Ostercamp officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Ekelund Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Goodridge, MN.
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area
The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
