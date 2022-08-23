Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account after she teased a clip of her new song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.”Spears later tweeted that she has been “kinda overwhelmed” about the release of her first new single in six years, which was dropped on Friday (26 August).The singer added that she is trying to “let go of the hurt bitterness,” and to “not be so scared and fearful.”“I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well,” the 40-year-old tweeted.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO