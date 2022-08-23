ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Kat Kountry 105

8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Flood Watch issued for SE Minnesota until Sunday morning

Storms will develop in Iowa later Saturday afternoon and move into south Minnesota by Saturday evening and eventually west Wisconsin. Some of these storms may find their way toward the Twin Cities metro, but southeast Minnesota is the main area of concern. Because of the deep moisture content in the atmosphere, any storms that develop tonight have a chance of producing heavy rain. Therefore, a Flood Watch has been issued for southeast Minnesota until 7 a.m. Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
City
Wadena, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Red Lake, MN
City
Bagley, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bring Me The News

After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in Minnesota

After damaging storms and a possible tornado tore through the Twin Cities metro area Saturday night, another round of severe weather is possible Sunday night. "Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon over central Minnesota. These storms should quickly form into one or more lines of storms that will move into western Wisconsin this evening," says the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Warriors#Pine#American Football#Wadena Home
Bring Me The News

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Carmen Nunez, 14, reported missing at Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Authorities are asking the public's help to find her.The BCA said Nunez has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, baggy jeans and an olive green shirt.Anyone with information about Nunez is asked to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503 or call 911.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In St. Cloud, Minnesota

When you think of Minnesota, what comes to mind? Its 10,000 lakes, the Minneapolis skyline, or Paul Bunyan and his blue ox Babe? All of those are certainly iconic aspects of the state. But there’s another side to Minnesota that often goes overlooked: its food. If you’re looking for a great restaurant scene outside of the Twin Cities, look no further than St. Cloud, Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Scattered Severe Storms Possible Sunday

UNDATED -- Storms will be possible again Sunday in the late afternoon, with better chances arriving Sunday evening and Sunday night. The National Weather Service says storm chances will be the greatest across much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities metro. Scattered severe storms are possible. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
MINNESOTA STATE

