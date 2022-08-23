ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Anti-hunger advocacy academy in Colorado Springs

By Ashley Eberhardt
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new anti-hunger advocacy academy will teach community members and organizations how to navigate the Colorado state legislative process, connect directly with their state legislators, and how to best advocate for anti-hunger priorities year-round.

Food to Power , the Jefferson County Food Policy Council, Kaizen Food Rescue , Metro Caring , and the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger worked together to develop the academy to teach others how to advocate for food access in Colorado.

The kick-off event in Colorado Springs on August 26 will guide participants through examples of successful advocacy efforts and provide them with tools to launch policy initiatives in their own communities. The hosting organizations will connect with participants post-academy to support community-led outreach to lawmakers and help identify legislative priorities to address hunger.

Nearly 100 participants are registered to attend so far.

“We’re so excited to have a fun event bringing together community partners from across the state with food and great speakers to demystify the state legislative process and teach people how to feel empowered when they participate in said process as community members,” said Joël McClurg, Integration Director of Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger.

Speakers and instructors include:

  • Shannon Francis, Executive Director of Spirit of the Sun
  • Fatuma Emmad, Executive Director and Head Farmer of Frontline Farming and Lead Converter of Project Protect Food Systems Workers
  • Chauncey Johnson, Colorado Springs Community Advocate
  • Hallie Nelson, Director of Jefferson County Food Policy Council

This event is free to attend , but registration is required. The last day to register is August 23 .

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Food To Power, located at 1090 South Institute Street in Colorado Springs. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for participants.

Click here to register for the event. Virtual attendance via Zoom is also available.

