Missouri State

Janelle Berry
5d ago

The law is referencing “explicit deviant sexual behavior”. The law is not “banning books” it is banning books that contain sexual material that any person would consider not appropriate for school age children. Schools should be selective in what they offer to children. Do parents really think a publication like Hustler is appropriate for a public school library? The bill is primarily about sex trafficking and protecting children from deviant sexual behavior.

Janelle Berry
5d ago

This was a very poorly written article . I doubt that person writing it even knew what the bill says. And it’s evident by the replies that few people did either. “Banning books” is not what this bill is about.

Ned Devino
5d ago

We’re kicking the rainbow cult groomers to the curb in Missouri but this is only a good start. No more GSA chapters on public school campuses is the next step.

The Associated Press

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the 1,900-student district about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Springfield. The district had dropped the practice in 2001. The policy states that corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline, such as suspensions, have failed and then only with the superintendent’s permission. Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader the decision came after an anonymous survey found that parents, students and school employees were concerned about student behavior and discipline.
