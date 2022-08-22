Read full article on original website
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein is scheduled for a status hearing at the Courthouse today, with a preliminary hearing set for next month, September 8th. The Olney man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird nearly two weeks ago on Friday night, August 12th, in Olney. Gantenbein is being held at the Richland County Jail in Olney on a $750,000 bond.
JASPER COUNTY ONLY EVENT
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Highway Department will host an “Electronic Recycling Event” tomorrow at the Highway Department Garage, along Illinois Route 33, northeast of Newton. Running from 7:00 to 1:00, folks should plan to get there early as the dumpsters fill up quickly and once full, the event is over. Items accepted include computer monitors, computer & small-scale servers, cable boxes, printers, FAX machines & scanners, DVD players & recorders, VCR’s, Blue Ray players, video game consoles, satellite receivers, cable receivers, electronic keyboards, TV’s, electronic mice, and portable digital music players. The service is restricted to Jasper County residents only and is free of charge.
THE “QUEEN” IS BACK AT RCHS
(OLNEY) The Queen is back as the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters has another Queen of Hearts fundraiser underway with the first drawing set for Friday night, September 2nd, during the Olney Tiger football game against Centralia at RCHS. Tickets are currently on sale at B&L Package Liquors in Olney, Browns Furniture, Olney Rural King, the TNT Stop in Claremont, and at The Red Rooster. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Must be 18 or older to play. For more details, go to the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts Facebook page. Again, that first drawing set for Friday night, September 2nd.
PAYMENT DUE IN RICHLAND COUNTY
(OLNEY) A note to all Richland County landowners that the second and final installment of real estate taxes is due in less than two weeks, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022. The tax payments can be made by any one of four methods, either by mail with a September 7th postmark, by using the Treasurer’s online payment system, by using the drop box on the south side of the Richland County Courthouse in Olney, or in person at the Treasurer’s Courthouse Office, open from 8:00 to 4:00 each weekday, Monday through Friday.
COMMUNITY CHOIR RESUMES
(OLNEY) The OCC Community Choir has started its 12th season with rehearsals getting underway this past Tuesday night. Rehearsals will continue now each Tuesday evening at OCC, starting at 6:00. The only requirements to join are the ability to match pitch, a positive attitude, and the desire to sing. For more details or to signup, call 618-395-7777.
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Pink Warrior Sisters will have their monthly meeting next Tuesday evening, August 30th, starting at 6:00, at Monical’s Pizza in Olney. Those dealing with cancer are invited to come share a meal and join the encouragement from those that have been there. (OLNEY) Tickets are still available...
GROUNDBREAKING NEXT WEEK
(OLNEY) The Richland County School District will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Early Learning Center next Tuesday evening, August 30th, at 6:00. This event will be held on the south side of the Richland County Elementary School and in case of rainy weather, the event will be moved indoors. The Early Learning Center’s estimated completion date is summer 2023 and is primarily funded through federal dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan. BLDD Architects led the design and development of the Early Learning Center and Poettker Construction has been hired as construction manager for the project. The new facility will house the District’s Educational Programs that serve children from birth to age three and preschool.
