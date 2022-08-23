Read full article on original website
KEYC
Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes. It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.
KEYC
Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight counties
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Several Minnesota counties will be getting some relief after severe weather conditions caused massive devastation, throughout the last few months. Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22-July 5.
KEYC
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A central Minnesota school district has shuttered a policy meant to prohibit staff from talking publicly about issues that might reflect negatively on the district. The so-called gag order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely...
KEYC
Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
