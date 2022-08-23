Read full article on original website
KEYC
Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new business opened its doors in Old Town Mankato on Saturday, August 27. A block party celebrated the grand opening of 108 Alchemy, a store dedicated to selling art made by local vendors and artists. The block party featured live music from the Coffee Hag...
KEYC
Mankato East falls to Winona
KEYC
Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the morning rain, hundreds of motorcyclists attended the Kato Cycle Club Hillclimb on Saturday, August 27. In the Hillclimb event, each biker raced up the hill to reach the fastest time, which would have to be under five seconds. Club organizers say that this...
KEYC
Running for Rescues adds more local animal shelters for fundraiser
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Running for Rescues held its fifth annual 5k run and walk for local rescue shelters at the Dakota Meadows middle school on Sunday, Aug. 28. The benefit raises money for BENCHS, Mending Spirits, and the Brown County Humane Society. “Being a part of the community and...
KEYC
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season. The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato. Staff members...
KEYC
Pick of the litter: Buster
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Buster. Buster is a one-year-old medium dog. He’s an unknown mixed breed with black, brown, and white fur. Buster’s a little shy when you first meet him, but once he’s comfortable, he’s ready to play.
KEYC
New Ulm Battery to fire rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow, New Ulm residents may be hearing some cannon fire. New Ulm Battery is helping 3M in celebrating 60 years in the community. Six rounds will be fired at around 11:20 a.m. tomorrow from the northwest corner of the upper parking lot along Minnesota Street, aiming to southeast according to the organization.
KEYC
New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Figure Skating club is looking for people interested in being part of its first adaptive skating classes. Students 18 and under will receive one-on-one help, work with unique trainers, seated options for those who can’t or have trouble walking, as well as a physical therapist.
KEYC
3M celebrates 60 years in New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a special milestone for New Ulm’s biggest company and the city is celebrating. “We make really innovative products that improve people’s businesses, improve people’s lives, households,” said 3M’s Operations Manager, Jake Mason. “We’re really everywhere, so you’re never really far away from a 3m product.”
KEYC
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
KEYC
Apple harvest season right around the corner
KEYC
Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground
Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody. A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient, Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, has been found and taken into custody. New Ulm Battery to fire six rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday. Updated: 13 hours ago. New Ulm Battery...
KEYC
Mankato East falls to Austin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East volleyball team played host to Austin to open up the season Friday night. Austin wins by a final of 3-1.
KEYC
Mankato West tops Red Wing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West boys’ soccer team played host to Red Wing Saturday. Mankato West tops the Wingers by a final of 3-0.
KEYC
Historic Medford home faces uncertain future
MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future. It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire. Due to decades...
KEYC
Red Rock Central spoils St. Mary’s home opener
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s football team hosted Red Rock Central to open up its 2022 9-man campaign in Sleepy Eye on Friday. The Knights fell behind early as the Falcons boasted a 40-0 lead at halftime. In the end, Red Rock Central finished on top 48-8.
KEYC
Allergies prompt Mankato woman to build new home in an old way
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Peggy Draheim built her home five years ago. She loves this house. Her home is considered low-VOC, which means less off-gassing from surfaces, or release of chemicals into the air. Low-VOC paints have fewer volatile organic compounds; but one of Draheim’s biggest triggers for allergies is...
KEYC
Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient has been found and taken into custody. Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, has been located. Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement and placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital.
KEYC
Le Center issues moratorium on edible THC products
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Center has officially put a moratorium on THC edibles and drink products. The city says the moratorium is for the city to take time to look at the regulations for the THC products. The products were legalized on July first and...
KEYC
Cedar Mountain rolls through Madelia in season opener
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia 9-man football team opened up the 2022-23 season against Cedar Mountain on Thursday. The Cougars overwhelmed the Blackhawks, claiming the season opener by a 44-6 final.
