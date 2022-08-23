NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow, New Ulm residents may be hearing some cannon fire. New Ulm Battery is helping 3M in celebrating 60 years in the community. Six rounds will be fired at around 11:20 a.m. tomorrow from the northwest corner of the upper parking lot along Minnesota Street, aiming to southeast according to the organization.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO