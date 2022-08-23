ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new business opened its doors in Old Town Mankato on Saturday, August 27. A block party celebrated the grand opening of 108 Alchemy, a store dedicated to selling art made by local vendors and artists. The block party featured live music from the Coffee Hag...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato East falls to Winona

The City of Le Center officially issued a moratorium on edible THC products. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has a look ahead to the upcoming weekend. Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the morning rain, hundreds of motorcyclists attended the Kato Cycle Club Hillclimb on Saturday, August 27. In the Hillclimb event, each biker raced up the hill to reach the fastest time, which would have to be under five seconds. Club organizers say that this...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Running for Rescues adds more local animal shelters for fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Running for Rescues held its fifth annual 5k run and walk for local rescue shelters at the Dakota Meadows middle school on Sunday, Aug. 28. The benefit raises money for BENCHS, Mending Spirits, and the Brown County Humane Society. “Being a part of the community and...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
City
Lake Crystal, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Mankato, MN
Government
Mankato, MN
Society
KEYC

Pick of the litter: Buster

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Buster. Buster is a one-year-old medium dog. He’s an unknown mixed breed with black, brown, and white fur. Buster’s a little shy when you first meet him, but once he’s comfortable, he’s ready to play.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New Ulm Battery to fire rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow, New Ulm residents may be hearing some cannon fire. New Ulm Battery is helping 3M in celebrating 60 years in the community. Six rounds will be fired at around 11:20 a.m. tomorrow from the northwest corner of the upper parking lot along Minnesota Street, aiming to southeast according to the organization.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Figure Skating club is looking for people interested in being part of its first adaptive skating classes. Students 18 and under will receive one-on-one help, work with unique trainers, seated options for those who can’t or have trouble walking, as well as a physical therapist.
NEW ULM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Christmas Tree#Youth Programs#Mankato West High School#The Mankato Y S Club#The Mankato Ymca
KEYC

3M celebrates 60 years in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a special milestone for New Ulm’s biggest company and the city is celebrating. “We make really innovative products that improve people’s businesses, improve people’s lives, households,” said 3M’s Operations Manager, Jake Mason. “We’re really everywhere, so you’re never really far away from a 3m product.”
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-26-22 - clipped version. Updated: 3 hours ago. Cloudy skies will move in with spotty showers and thunderstorms...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Apple harvest season right around the corner

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-26-22 - clipped version. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cloudy skies will move in with spotty showers and thunderstorms...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground

Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody. A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient, Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, has been found and taken into custody. New Ulm Battery to fire six rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday. Updated: 13 hours ago. New Ulm Battery...
FAIRMONT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
KEYC

Mankato East falls to Austin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East volleyball team played host to Austin to open up the season Friday night. Austin wins by a final of 3-1.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato West tops Red Wing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West boys’ soccer team played host to Red Wing Saturday. Mankato West tops the Wingers by a final of 3-0.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Historic Medford home faces uncertain future

MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future. It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire. Due to decades...
MEDFORD, MN
KEYC

Red Rock Central spoils St. Mary’s home opener

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s football team hosted Red Rock Central to open up its 2022 9-man campaign in Sleepy Eye on Friday. The Knights fell behind early as the Falcons boasted a 40-0 lead at halftime. In the end, Red Rock Central finished on top 48-8.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
KEYC

Allergies prompt Mankato woman to build new home in an old way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Peggy Draheim built her home five years ago. She loves this house. Her home is considered low-VOC, which means less off-gassing from surfaces, or release of chemicals into the air. Low-VOC paints have fewer volatile organic compounds; but one of Draheim’s biggest triggers for allergies is...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Le Center issues moratorium on edible THC products

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Center has officially put a moratorium on THC edibles and drink products. The city says the moratorium is for the city to take time to look at the regulations for the THC products. The products were legalized on July first and...
LE CENTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy