WOWT
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon...
WOWT
Before the Casket: Omaha activists highlight the impacts of gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gun violence in America has taken the lives of many. In Omaha, community organizations and activists are doing what they can to curb those senseless deaths and make a difference. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,”...
WOWT
Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
WOWT
Project Pink’d founder Cynthia Sturgeon dies at 55
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A look back at the life of an Omaha trailblazer. She would never say that, but her followers do. In 2017, Cynthia Sturgeon “We can overcome it, but it takes a community to do so.”. How do you measure a life well-lived?. For Cynthia Sturgeon,...
WOWT
Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
WOWT
Omaha online & phone crime reporting
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South vs Lincoln Southeast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Elkhorn South...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
WOWT
Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
WOWT
Omaha seniors with dementia receive donated robot pets for therapy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eighty-six-year-old Mona Brethuwer has dementia. Her caretaker says she just moved into House of Hope and having a furry companion to help her adjust to her new lifestyle is just the ticket. Studies have shown that having robotic or lifelike pets can reduce symptoms of anxiety,...
WOWT
High school football Week 1: 2022 season gets started
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football season is off and running with some big Week 1 match-ups. Here are some of the highlights from tonight’s action. SCOREBOARD: Check on more Nebraska and Iowa high school football scores below.
WOWT
Omaha Catholic schools clarify new transgender policy from Archdiocese
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Catholic schools in Omaha are working to clear-up confusion about a new policy announced by the Archdiocese of Omaha. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
WOWT
Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 26
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 26. As the Huskers settle in and adjust to a new time zone, more and more Nebraska fans have been making their way to Dublin. 5. No varsity football for new Buena Vista High...
WOWT
Astronaut Megan McArthur visits Council Bluffs, returns artifact she brought to space
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - American astronaut Megan McArthur is visiting Council Bluffs this weekend and she’s returning a small artifact that she brought with her to space. Astronauts are allowed to bring a few personal items onboard. Her young son is a big fan of trains, so as...
WOWT
Omaha dentists see rise in teeth grinding, cracked teeth as result of pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stress rears its ugly head in some of the worst ways. For some, it may be “gnawing” on them quite literally, because of teeth grinding. Dr. Chris Lippold, a dentist with Omaha Family Dental of Elmwood acknowledges a major increase in patients. “It’s actually...
WOWT
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
WOWT
Three arrested, meth seized in two separate investigations in Villisca, Iowa
VILLISCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Two drug investigations in Montgomery County ended with three arrests. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants were executed in two separate narcotics investigations on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 in Villisca, Iowa - a town southeast of Council Bluffs. One investigation...
WOWT
New Omaha schools’ first football game bring communities to neutral ground
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it comes to new OPS high schools Buena Vista and Westview, everything is a first. First football game. First kickoff. First big play. “The school is amazing,” Westview High School mom Renee Loper said. “Everything is new, neat, we’re just excited to start the year and get the games going.”
