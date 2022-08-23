ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

WOWT

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOWT

Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Project Pink’d founder Cynthia Sturgeon dies at 55

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A look back at the life of an Omaha trailblazer. She would never say that, but her followers do. In 2017, Cynthia Sturgeon “We can overcome it, but it takes a community to do so.”. How do you measure a life well-lived?. For Cynthia Sturgeon,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha online & phone crime reporting

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South vs Lincoln Southeast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Elkhorn South...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE
WOWT

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha seniors with dementia receive donated robot pets for therapy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eighty-six-year-old Mona Brethuwer has dementia. Her caretaker says she just moved into House of Hope and having a furry companion to help her adjust to her new lifestyle is just the ticket. Studies have shown that having robotic or lifelike pets can reduce symptoms of anxiety,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

High school football Week 1: 2022 season gets started

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football season is off and running with some big Week 1 match-ups. Here are some of the highlights from tonight’s action. SCOREBOARD: Check on more Nebraska and Iowa high school football scores below.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Catholic schools clarify new transgender policy from Archdiocese

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Catholic schools in Omaha are working to clear-up confusion about a new policy announced by the Archdiocese of Omaha. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 26

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 26. As the Huskers settle in and adjust to a new time zone, more and more Nebraska fans have been making their way to Dublin. 5. No varsity football for new Buena Vista High...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three arrested, meth seized in two separate investigations in Villisca, Iowa

VILLISCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Two drug investigations in Montgomery County ended with three arrests. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants were executed in two separate narcotics investigations on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 in Villisca, Iowa - a town southeast of Council Bluffs. One investigation...
VILLISCA, IA
WOWT

New Omaha schools’ first football game bring communities to neutral ground

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it comes to new OPS high schools Buena Vista and Westview, everything is a first. First football game. First kickoff. First big play. “The school is amazing,” Westview High School mom Renee Loper said. “Everything is new, neat, we’re just excited to start the year and get the games going.”
OMAHA, NE

