Business

Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares moved upwards by 62.8% to $0.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. Vaccitech VACC stock moved upwards by 28.95% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.3 million. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Qorvo VP Sold $122K In Company Stock

Frank P. Stewart, VP at Qorvo QRVO, reported a large insider sell on August 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo. The total transaction amounted to $122,730.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. China...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cboe Global Markets Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cboe Global Markets CBOE. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 50 per share. On Tuesday, Cboe Global Markets will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 50 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For JinkoSolar Holding Co

JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JinkoSolar Holding Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Salesforce To $250? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

Credit Suisse cut the price target on Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $315 to $250. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Salesforce shares fell 6.4% to $168.50 in pre-market trading. Jefferies boosted FLEX LNG Ltd. FLNG price target from $26 to $36. Jefferies analyst Omar...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Destination XL Group's Earnings Outlook

Destination XL Group DXLG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Destination XL Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16. Destination XL Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EVP Of Kraft Heinz Makes $1.15M Sale

Lande Rashida la, EVP at Kraft Heinz KHC, reported a large insider sell on August 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that la sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz. The total transaction amounted to $1,150,803.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

SAP a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.4% Yield (SAP)

SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
STOCKS
CNBC

Salesforce trims full-year expectations for earnings and revenue

Salesforce beat quarterly expectations but came up short on guidance for the current quarter and the full fiscal year. The enterprise software maker is raising prices on Slack after acquiring the team communications app last year. Salesforce said its board approved $10 billion to use on the company’s first buyback...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

