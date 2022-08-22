Read full article on original website
Stock Market Plunge: Buy This Dividend Stock Before It Pops
Public Storage's second-quarter earnings report reminds investors why it is one of the best self-storage REITs.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares moved upwards by 62.8% to $0.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. Vaccitech VACC stock moved upwards by 28.95% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.3 million. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares rose...
2 Warren Buffett-Type Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
These stocks could fit right into Berkshire's portfolio.
TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
Qorvo VP Sold $122K In Company Stock
Frank P. Stewart, VP at Qorvo QRVO, reported a large insider sell on August 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo. The total transaction amounted to $122,730.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. China...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cboe Global Markets Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cboe Global Markets CBOE. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 50 per share. On Tuesday, Cboe Global Markets will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 50 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Earnings Preview For JinkoSolar Holding Co
JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JinkoSolar Holding Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Better Dividend Stock: Pfizer or Verizon?
Both stocks offer attractive dividend yields and solid track records.
Salesforce To $250? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
Credit Suisse cut the price target on Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $315 to $250. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Salesforce shares fell 6.4% to $168.50 in pre-market trading. Jefferies boosted FLEX LNG Ltd. FLNG price target from $26 to $36. Jefferies analyst Omar...
Destination XL Group's Earnings Outlook
Destination XL Group DXLG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Destination XL Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16. Destination XL Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock increased by 6.2% to $1.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. Boqii Holding BQ stock rose 5.88% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. iMedia Brands IMBI shares rose 5.71% to $1.11. The company's market cap...
EVP Of Kraft Heinz Makes $1.15M Sale
Lande Rashida la, EVP at Kraft Heinz KHC, reported a large insider sell on August 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that la sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz. The total transaction amounted to $1,150,803.
SAP a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.4% Yield (SAP)
SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
Why Splunk Is Trading Lower By Around 10%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
ECMOHO Limited MOHO shares rose 47% to $0.2149 in pre-market trading. Vaccitech plc VACC shares rose 25% to $5.89 in pre-market trading. Vaccitech recently posted Q2 earnings of $0.41 per share. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 23.8% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. AIM Immunotech recently reported commencement of Phase 2...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Twitter, Zoom, Palo Alto Networks, Macy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Zoom Video — Zoom sank 16.5% after missing on revenue estimates for the previous quarter due to a strong dollar. The videoconferencing company also cut its forecast for the full year amid slowing revenue growth. Twitter – Shares of...
Gap posts surprise profit on Banana Republic boost; withdraws forecasts
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) reported a surprise quarterly profit on Thursday on demand for dressier clothes at its Banana Republic brand, while an inventory glut and weak sales of outdated clothes prompted it to withdraw annual forecasts.
Cramer breaks down shares of Salesforce after company trims full-year forecast
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss shares of Salesforce after the company's second-quarter earnings, which beat Wall Street's estimates. However, the company's disappointing forecast for fiscal 2023 sent shares lower in premarket trading.
Salesforce trims full-year expectations for earnings and revenue
Salesforce beat quarterly expectations but came up short on guidance for the current quarter and the full fiscal year. The enterprise software maker is raising prices on Slack after acquiring the team communications app last year. Salesforce said its board approved $10 billion to use on the company’s first buyback...
