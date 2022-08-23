Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot multiple times at stop light following highway road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times following a road rage incident on the Northwest side of town. According to officials, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at a stop light off the W. Loop 1604 Highway. An occupant in the suspects’ vehicle exited the car and...
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
foxsanantonio.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
foxsanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hit by deadly train after he lied down on tracks
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say that the man laid down on the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called...
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
foxsanantonio.com
New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl
SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect says he's found 'stairway to heaven' before dead man found at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in a North Side house and a suspect is in custody after allegedly confessing the crime to the police dispatcher. The man's body was found just after 6 a.m. Friday at a house off Englewood Drive near Wonder Parkway.
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
news4sanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials. The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM...
Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion
The fire could be seen for miles.
KSAT 12
Do you recognize them? SAPD searching for two arson suspects accused of starting fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man and woman connected to an arson investigation. On April 10, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a large vacant structure fully involved in a fire. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra...
foxsanantonio.com
Two brothers shoot each other following an argument, one ends up dead
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two brothers leads to them shooting each other, one is dead. According to officers, the shooting happened outside around 7 p.m. on Twining Drive in the Southwest part of town. There were no witnesses who saw the shooting, only neighbors who heard gunshots,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man sentenced to life for the 2020 shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – 28-year-old Richard Vallejo has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder Thursday afternoon. Vallejo was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez, known to friends and family as Drew, a 27-year-old father of two young children who worked for a company called Rolling Rentals.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
Police investigating San Antonio high school football team
Yesterday, San Antonio sports radio host Mike Taylor reported that 21 members of the Alamo Heights High School varsity football team had been suspended for two games and given ten hours of community service for alleged hazing.
