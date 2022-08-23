ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita State University welcomes new building to campus

By Carina Branson
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new school year is underway at Wichita State University, but that’s not the only thing that is new on campus. WSU welcomed a new building to campus on Monday.

Woolsey Hall is the new home of the W. Frank Barton School of Business . The four-story building is full of new study spaces, flexible classrooms, natural lite, and technology that allows for new types of learning. One instructor calls the building “world-class.”

    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)

“I think it’s been a great addition to the Barton School and really kind of bringing forward what we do here and giving our students a brand new experience and really helping them maximize their time here,” said Duane Nagel, the Department Chair and Associate Professor of Marketing. ‘

Nagel says that there is an excitement on campus that he hopes will make a difference in the student experience.

    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)
    Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)

“Having students excited to come to a building excited to be in the classroom makes a world of difference in their level of engagement,” said Nagel.

“I love everything about it. That there’s windows all over the place. There’s a cafe right over there. Nice chairs, the social stairs. It is very, very cool,” said WSU senior Kolby Kaster.

The $60 million building was made possible by Wayne and Kay Woolsey , along with other fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

