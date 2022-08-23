Wichita State University welcomes new building to campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new school year is underway at Wichita State University, but that’s not the only thing that is new on campus. WSU welcomed a new building to campus on Monday.

Woolsey Hall is the new home of the W. Frank Barton School of Business . The four-story building is full of new study spaces, flexible classrooms, natural lite, and technology that allows for new types of learning. One instructor calls the building “world-class.”

Wichita State University W. Frank Barton School of Business aka Wayne and Kay Woosley Hall (KSN Photo)

“I think it’s been a great addition to the Barton School and really kind of bringing forward what we do here and giving our students a brand new experience and really helping them maximize their time here,” said Duane Nagel, the Department Chair and Associate Professor of Marketing. ‘

Nagel says that there is an excitement on campus that he hopes will make a difference in the student experience.

“Having students excited to come to a building excited to be in the classroom makes a world of difference in their level of engagement,” said Nagel.

“I love everything about it. That there’s windows all over the place. There’s a cafe right over there. Nice chairs, the social stairs. It is very, very cool,” said WSU senior Kolby Kaster.

The $60 million building was made possible by Wayne and Kay Woolsey , along with other fundraising efforts.

