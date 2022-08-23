ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

WESH

Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida

Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a crash in a campus parking garage that left a man dead. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to parking Garage F near the athletic department just after 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ORLANDO, FL
Winter Springs, FL
North Carolina State
Florida Accidents
Winter Springs, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
dogheirs.com

Firefighters Come to the Rescue of Dog Swallowed by Sinkhole

These wonderful firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble! Florida firefighters with Seminole County received an emergency call from a dog owner who said their dog was stuck in a sinkhole. The firefighters from SCFD Station 42 found the large dog partially buried with over 75%...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County

A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Flight instructor, passenger killed in Volusia County plane crash identified

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A flight instructor and passenger who were killed when their plane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County this week have been identified. Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61, of Tybee Island, Ga., and passenger Miguel Duarte, 34, of the Peruvian Air Force, were killed in the crash on Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead following small plane crash in Volusia County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is surveying the site of a reported plane crash in which one person was killed. The aircraft was located by the Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter in Osteen, near Pell Rd. and Ashby Ln. Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were still working to get access to the site. "It appears 1 person was on board the plane and didn't survive," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
