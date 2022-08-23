Read full article on original website
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida
Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies
ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a crash in a campus parking garage that left a man dead. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to parking Garage F near the athletic department just after 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
3 injured, one sent to hospital from turbulence on Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple people were treated for injuries at Salt Lake City International Airport after heavy turbulence during a flight from Florida to Utah. The incident happened Friday afternoon on Delta flight #394 from Orlando to Salt Lake. Witnesses told 2News the turbulence took passengers and...
Firefighters Come to the Rescue of Dog Swallowed by Sinkhole
These wonderful firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble! Florida firefighters with Seminole County received an emergency call from a dog owner who said their dog was stuck in a sinkhole. The firefighters from SCFD Station 42 found the large dog partially buried with over 75%...
DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County
A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pilot, passenger killed in Osteen plane crash identified
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who died in a small plane crash Wednesday evening near Osteen. The pilot and flight instructor has been identified as Miroslav Velickovich, 62, of Tybee Island, Georgia. He was conducting flight training...
Flight instructor, passenger killed in Volusia County plane crash identified
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A flight instructor and passenger who were killed when their plane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County this week have been identified. Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61, of Tybee Island, Ga., and passenger Miguel Duarte, 34, of the Peruvian Air Force, were killed in the crash on Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
Police: Port Orange Senior Arrested for Trying to Purchase 8 Year-Old
PORT ORANGE, Fla - 85 year-old Hellmuth Kolb has been arrested for attempting to purchase an 8 year-old girl from her family on August 16th, according to police. He was arrested in 2018 for trying the same exact thing then. Kolb is said to have approached a mother and her...
Orange Co. Sheriff shares body-cam video of deputy involved shooting in which 2 brothers were killed
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina released a copy of body-worn camera footage from one of the deputies involved in a shooting that left two brothers dead. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were called to the Heritage Hotel along South Orange Blossom...
22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
Man accused in Orange County cold case murder asks to get out of jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man arrested last year for a 1996 murder is going back to court next week to ask a judge to release him from jail. Last year, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office used genetic genealogy to arrest Kenneth Stough Jr. He is accused of stabbing 31-year-old Terrance Paquette 73 times inside a convenience store along Clarcona Ocoee Road in 1996.
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
1 dead following small plane crash in Volusia County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is surveying the site of a reported plane crash in which one person was killed. The aircraft was located by the Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter in Osteen, near Pell Rd. and Ashby Ln. Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were still working to get access to the site. "It appears 1 person was on board the plane and didn't survive," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.
