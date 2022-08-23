MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home. Rickie was born on October 2, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Francis D. and Elizabeth (McGregor) Villnave and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools. Rickie was a jack-of-all trades who could work on and repair just about anything. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Paper Mill and worked on maintenance and grounds for the Town of Norfolk until becoming disabled. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.

MASSENA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO