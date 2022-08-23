Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville
SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Linda A. Hurd, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. Hurd passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Linda was born in Gouverneur on February 10, 1948, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Taylor) Lashbrooks. She married...
wwnytv.com
James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville, died Monday, August 22nd, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where he had been a resident since 2017. Jim was born September 25th, 1940, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Cleophus and Ruth O’Neill Yandow....
wwnytv.com
Sybil Richmond, 102, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sybil Richmond passed away Wednesday, August 24th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for 9 years. She was 102 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
wwnytv.com
Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home. Rickie was born on October 2, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Francis D. and Elizabeth (McGregor) Villnave and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools. Rickie was a jack-of-all trades who could work on and repair just about anything. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Paper Mill and worked on maintenance and grounds for the Town of Norfolk until becoming disabled. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.
wwnytv.com
Graveside Services: Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mr. Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam, NY will be held on Friday, August 26th at 11 am at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Van passed away June 2nd. The Garner Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
wwnytv.com
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 Old Market Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 starting at 1 pm at his home. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning , August 19, 2022 at his home.
wwnytv.com
Patricia A. Fluno, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Fluno, 80, of Watertown, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on September 1, 1941, at her home in Watertown, the daughter of Glenn and Elizabeth “Betty”(Perrin) Freeman. She was later raised by Robert and Reta (Potter) McHugh. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1959.
wwnytv.com
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
wwnytv.com
Tammy Suzanne Maitland, 52, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tammy Suzanne Maitland, 52, Watertown and North Fort Myers Florida, passed away Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center Watertown. The funeral will be 10 am Friday, August 26th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Glenwood...
wwnytv.com
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
North Country Public Radio
State police divers search North Country rivers for weapon in murder of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell
All this week New York state police divers are in the Raquette and St. Regis rivers searching for evidence connected to the murder of SUNY Potsdam student, Elizabeth Howell. Police say boaters should avoid parts of the Raquette River near State Route 37 in Akwesasne today. Brandi Ashley is the...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County Food Policy Council meets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s food community met for the first time in person, a year after forming the Jefferson Food Policy Council. The group is made up of representatives from different businesses and food-related groups throughout the county. The council formed last September to help ensure...
wwnytv.com
Samaritan extends imaging center closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center will be closed. Samaritan announced Tuesday evening the facility on Coffeen Street, next to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday “as we continue to have a staffing shortage for this service.”. Samaritan originally closed the...
wwnytv.com
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
informnny.com
Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake
CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
wwnytv.com
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start. The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19. They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail...
wwnytv.com
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A parent in the Watertown City School District says there’s an issue of inequality between boys’ and girls’ sports teams. Peter Virga, who addressed the school board Tuesday night, has been asking the school to look into a possible Title IX violation concerning the school’s lacrosse teams.
informnny.com
Burrville Cider Mill opens for 2022 season
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Let me tell you about them apples. The Burrville Cider Mill is officially open for the 2022 season. According to the Cider Mill’s Facebook page, the seasonal North Country staple reopened its doors for fresh cider products in the morning on Tuesday, August 23.
