Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community

SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Government Way reopens near Palisades Fire in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it. The...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'A true connoisseur of life': Boating community bids farewell to Murray Danzig, beloved local yachtsman

A man of the lake, a man's man, a man the ladies loved, a man who made friends everywhere he went. Murray Danzig was a lot of things to a lot of people. "He was 29 years old in a 90-year-old body," Danzig's good friend, Daryl Reynolds of Post Falls, said Friday. "At almost 91, he was still working on boats. Wooden boats were his love. He’d go out on the boat in the early morning with the newspaper and a cup of coffee and just drift and drink his coffee in the middle of the lake."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
SPOKANE, WA

