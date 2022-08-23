Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community
SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
KREM
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
Spokane Police say the shooting took place near the playground at Franklin Park. Officers arrived to find four people shot, including one man who was dead.
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mailman continues delivery route after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple crews were on the scene of a collision that took place near East Trent Avenue and North Pines Road. Photos from Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO show a damaged mail delivery truck, as well as damage to a shed in the area. WSP says the driver of the truck who caused the crash had some...
FOX 28 Spokane
Government Way reopens near Palisades Fire in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 and level 1 evacuations issued for Palisades fire on north Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it. Level...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'A true connoisseur of life': Boating community bids farewell to Murray Danzig, beloved local yachtsman
A man of the lake, a man's man, a man the ladies loved, a man who made friends everywhere he went. Murray Danzig was a lot of things to a lot of people. "He was 29 years old in a 90-year-old body," Danzig's good friend, Daryl Reynolds of Post Falls, said Friday. "At almost 91, he was still working on boats. Wooden boats were his love. He’d go out on the boat in the early morning with the newspaper and a cup of coffee and just drift and drink his coffee in the middle of the lake."
IN THIS ARTICLE
inlander.com
Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue
The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
‘It’s kind of scary’: Four injured in shooting in West Central neighborhood
Dutch Jake's Park has seen its ups and downs. The park was made over a few years ago to include better lighting and new landscaping after years of being rundown and unsafe.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews hold Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. The was reported Friday before 4:30 p.m. Crews worked on containing the fire through the night, and they plan to bring in additional brush trucks today.
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
One killed, three hurt in Franklin Park shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - One person is dead and three other suffered gunshot wounds in an early morning shooting in Spokane's Franklin Park.
Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
City councilman wants state to halt funding for Catholic Charities project in West Hills
A Spokane city council member wants the state Department of Commerce to pause state funding for a project in Spokane's West Hills neighborhood that would provide transitional housing for the homeless.
KHQ Right Now
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
FOX 28 Spokane
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
Comments / 0