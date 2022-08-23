Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued as Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Threaten Suburbs
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Chicago’s northern and western suburbs, with a “marginal” risk of strong-to-severe storms hitting the region this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the watch covers a large swath of northern and northwestern Illinois, and includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb,...
‘Marginal' Risk of Severe Weather for Chicago Area With Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains Possible
The Chicago area has seen plenty of quiet weather in recent weeks, but that could change in the next two days, as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the region. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, both of those rounds of rain could potentially bring...
Infant and Toddler Survive After Being Left Alone in Arizona Desert ‘To Die'
A 4-month-old infant and an 18-month-old toddler were found in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert on Friday, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent. The young children were left in the desert, which is located in the south of Arizona and borders Mexico, by smugglers “to die,” according to a tweet from John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
Airbnb Hosts in Texas Buy Abandoned House for Under $200,000 and Find ‘Valuable Collectibles' Inside
When Maggie, 27, and Matt McGaugh, 31, bought a house in Caddo Lake, Texas, they had no idea they'd end up with two homes and an estimated $25,000 in "valuable collectibles and stunning pieces of furniture" that the previous owners of one of the properties had left behind. The McGaughs...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
Mega Millions Winner Still Hasn't Claimed That $1.34B Jackpot. Here's Why We May Never Find Out Who It Is
Someone in Illinois this summer became a billionaire — and about a month since those winning Mega Millions numbers were drawn, that person still hasn’t claimed their history-making prize. One ticket sold at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, matched the winning numbers of 13, 36,...
Mother, Son Participated in Theft Ring That Stole $400K From Illinois Gaming Machines: Prosecutors
A mother and her son were among four people charged in an organized burglary ring that allegedly swiped approximately $400,000 from dozens of gaming machines in dozens of Illinois counties. According to a press release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, 52-year-old Giulia Wuttke of Chatsworth and her son Gino...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Symptoms, Alert Levels, Fall Booster Shots
Fall booster shots targeting the omicron COVID variant could come sooner than initially expected. That's welcomed news as the BA.5 variant continues to dominate cases, with many counties in the Chicago area falling out of the high transmission alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
This is the Top Cheeseburger in Illinois, According to Yelp
Juicy, crispy, cheesy, and a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat -- Jimmy Buffet may have been onto something when he wrote "Cheeseburger in Paradise." And although the best, most tasty cheeseburger in Illinois may be subjective, a new nationwide cheeseburger ranking from Yelp says otherwise. According...
Coronavirus in Illinois: 24K New Cases, 82 Deaths Reported in Last Week
Illinois health officials reported 24,297 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 82 additional deaths, marking a slight decline in cases from a week prior, as 33 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19. The previous week, Illinois reported 25,084 new cases and...
Illinois Voters May Opt to Vote-by-Mail in All Elections
Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No one is obligated to sign...
