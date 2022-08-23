ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

POLICE: Child in critical condition after car submerged in Summit County reservoir

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGLKI_0hRORQh200

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a vehicle that was submerged with three children inside on Monday night.

Sheriff Justin with SCSO says that the incident took place at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir.

UF: Active house fire in Eagle Mountain

A nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were reportedly safely rescued, while a second nine-year-old boy was rescued after being under water for more than ten minutes, and is in “extremely critical condition”.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Man pronounced dead after Clearfield rollover crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead and multiple others injured after a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday. Around 5:30 p.m., Clearfield Police received 911 calls reporting a car accident at 650 E and SR193 that involved two vehicles, one of which had rolled. Police say the collision occurred between an eastbound Jeep […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Eagle Mountain, UT
State
Utah State
Summit County, UT
Crime & Safety
KSLTV

Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
CLINTON, UT
ABC4

Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
kjzz.com

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Morehouse Reservoir#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy