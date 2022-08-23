POLICE: Child in critical condition after car submerged in Summit County reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a vehicle that was submerged with three children inside on Monday night.
Sheriff Justin with SCSO says that the incident took place at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir.
A nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were reportedly safely rescued, while a second nine-year-old boy was rescued after being under water for more than ten minutes, and is in “extremely critical condition”.
