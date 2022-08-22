Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT SEEKING FEEDBACK ON DISTRICT SPENDING ON FEDERAL FUNDS
The Crookston School District is seeking feedback on the future use of some of their federal funding to ensure that these funds best serve the needs of the students that have experienced learning loss over the past two-plus years. All information/feedback will be kept in strict confidence and will only be used by Administration to assist in making decisions on how the district spends some of this federal funding.
kfgo.com
Grand Forks council okays resolution for Fufeng project design
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks City Council has given initial approval to a resolution designed to help pay for a series of needed improvements for the proposed Fufeng Corn milling project. The money would be used for wastewater, sanitary sewer, lift stations, stormwater collection and water...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 26, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Martin Jens Pederson, 41, of Grand Forks, for Failure to Appear. Anna Marie Enlow, 20, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Lucas Allen Ostlund, 20, of East Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. The...
kroxam.com
Kathleen Mae Boucher – Notice of Passing
Kathleen Mae Boucher, 86, formerly of Crookston and East Grand Forks, passed away at the Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, MN early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022. Mae, as she was best known throughout her life, had been a resident of Pioneer since June 30, 2021. A memorial service in celebration of Mae’s life will be held at a later date.
trfradio.com
TRF Man Cited Following Incident at a Bank
A Thief River Falls area man has been cited following an incident at a bank. Police were called to 201 3rd Street East Monday morning with a bank employee saying a customer was “causing quite a disturbance.”. Dale Arden Sletten, 72, has been cited for Disorderly Conduct.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KEUHN GIVES HEALTH INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
Crookston Superintendent Dave Kuehn wrote a quick announcement and a short letter discussing some health information for the 2022-23 School Year. His announcement can be seen below- As we prepare for our upcoming school year, we certainly recognize that our schools are a critical component of our district community and...
fox40jackson.com
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
kvrr.com
Man accused of killing ex-wife was lawyer for North Dakota Attorney General
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. Thirty-one-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with...
trfradio.com
Three Face Charges Following Disturbance at Floyd B. Olson Parking Lot
Three people face charges following a disturbance Tuesday evening at Floyd B. Olson Park. Tavi Walton, 21, of Thief River Falls, was cited for Trespass, and Disorderly Conduct. Alyssa Marie Waage, 20, of Grand Forks was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Disorderly Conduct charges are also pending against a 17 year old male from Thief River Falls in connection with the incident. Police handed out the citations after a group had been asked to vacate the parking lot at 201 Knight Avenue North just before 10:30pm.
kroxam.com
SMALL GRAINS HARVEST IS BEHIND BY TWO WEEKS BUT LOOKS TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK, DEPENDING ON WEATHER CONDITIONS
Fall is almost here, and farmers are beginning the harvests of their crops that have been growing during the summer. However, thanks to the overly wet spring, wheat, and small grains farmers have found themselves a couple of weeks behind their usual projected schedule. Jochum Wiersma, a professor in the...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO A THREE-VEHICLE CRASH AT GATEWAY DRIVE
The Grand Forks Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Gateway Dr and No. 51st St. One vehicle was resting on its hood. Vehicle #1 was driven by Sydney Maier of Grand Forks. Maier was traveling Eastbound on Gateway Dr. Vehicle #2, driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks, was traveling Westbound on Gateway Dr. Vehicle #3 was stopped at the stop sign. Kari Jeuch of Fisher, MN, was the driver. Vehicle #2, driven by Garcia, failed to yield when she made a left-hand turn onto No. 51st ST. Vehicle #2 was struck by Vehicle #1. Vehicle #2 came to a rest on its roof. All of the occupants of Vehicle #2 were able to get out of the vehicle.
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO KITCHEN FIRE
At approximately 4:11 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, the Grand Forks Fire. Department was dispatched to 1300 Noble Cove for a report of a fire in the kitchen. When fire crews arrived on the scene, the structure was evacuated. Crews. encountered smoke; the fire had been extinguished. The house sustained...
kvrr.com
Warren, MN Lawyer Arrested for Assaulting His Ex-Wife, She’s In A Fargo Hospital
WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) — A lawyer in Warren, Minnesota, northeast of Grand Forks, has been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, causing serious injuries. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is in the Marshall County jail. Formal charges are pending. Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Odegaard’s home in Warren after a report...
trfradio.com
Theft Reported By Swenson Field
Thief River Falls Police responded to a report of theft yesterday morning on the east side of town. According to the report, a caller alerted police that they had a “trailer parked by the Swenson Field and found copper wire was stolen.”. Police responded to the call just after...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY TEAM HOLDING BRAT AND CORN FUNDRAISER AT B&E MEATS UNTIL 7:00 P.M.
The Crookston High School Girls Hockey team is holding a Brat and Corn Fundraiser in the Parking Lot of B&E Meats today until 7:00 p.m. They are serving fresh, locally grown corn on the cob that was donated by John Seaver and brats provided and grilled by B&E Meats Owner Brent Epema. The meal is free to all comers, but the team is also accepting free-will donations that will go to supporting the team. Stop by to support the team and enjoy a delicious meal in the parking lot of B&E Meats.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating three vehicle accident
A crash in north Grand Forks on Wednesday left one of three vehicles resting on its hood. According to police the accident occurred at the intersection of Gateway Drive and North 51st Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Authorities say a vehicle driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks failed to...
kvrr.com
Grand Forks Man Arrested For Attacking Woman At EGF Movie Theater
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested after a woman claims he attacked her in a bathroom at River Cinema in East Grand Forks. Police took 37-year-old Jason Noyes into custody at his home Sunday. The victim says she came out of a stall in...
KNOX News Radio
Fire causes minor damage to GF home
A kitchen fire caused minor damage to a Grand Forks home on Thursday. The Grand Forks fire department dispatched five engines…a truck…and a command vehicle to 1300 Noble Cove shortly after 4:00 p.m. When crews arrived they found the structure evacuated and the fire extinguished. There were no injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
