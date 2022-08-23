ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive captured in Mobile

By Aspen Popowski
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A fugitive was taken into custody after viewers spotted him from a WKRG News 5 feature.

Terrance James was arrested Monday, Aug. 22 after U.S. Marshal received a tip from a viewer about his whereabouts. James was arrested on Old Shell and Cody Roads.

James was wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release , according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. James was placed on probation after he was convicted of federal drug trafficking charges.

James was featured in WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week segment Monday, July 18.

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
