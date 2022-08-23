Read full article on original website
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
Student Risk Screening Scale opt-out deadline concerns Houston County parents
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County mom took to Facebook to share her concern over a section of this year's Houston County School District's student handbook. Within 72 hours, she had a lot of support from other Houston parents. The Houston County School District plans to start using...
Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GDOT: I-16 overpass demolition on Spring Street will cause detours, delays
MACON, Ga. — Bright red hot dogs and the smell of chili can only mean one thing: you're definitely at Nu-Way Weiners. "It's like we're one big family," said Chandler Moore, who's worked at the North Avenue location for about four years. Moore knows the back of the house...
'I couldn't ask for a better tennis facility': Macon tennis center gets national award for player accessibility
MACON, Ga. — Two years into the game, the Randy Stephens Tennis Center on Houston Road in Macon is winning national awards. The center won the United States Tennis Association's Outstanding Facility award. "I could not ask for a better tennis facility," says Patsy Bendall, Macon Area Tennis Association...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
'Just walk away': Macon nonprofit working towards 'changing mindsets' against gun violence
MACON, Ga. — The Centers for Disease Control says Georgia’s rate of deaths from firearms ranks 15th among the states. Meanwhile, Macon-Bibb County could be on track for another homicide record this year. Now, a group says they're working to push back against those numbers. Eight months into...
Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
16 Tesla charging stations at Houston County Buc-ee's almost ready to be used
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Electric vehicle charging stations are popping up across the country, and now, Tesla has dropped some in Houston County, so in the coming days, you might see more Tesla cars near Russell Parkway. "They'll probably be at least half full most of the time," Roy...
Peach County Schools partners with Atrium Health Navicent to provide virtual health services
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County School District and Atrium Health Navicent are working to expand health care, reduce disparities, and improve health through their new school-based virtual health services. Students and staff suffering with sore throats, coughs and colds, ear pains, and other common symptoms can meet...
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
'Hurricane Hunters' used when collecting data on tropical systems
MACON, Ga. — September is the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and this year is expected to be an active one. With potential many areas of development, specific data is crucial to diagnosing the status of the storm. Meteorologists nationwide rely on Hurricane Hunters to go into the...
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
Community comes together for clothing and food drive
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
Republican leaders and GOP candidates gather for 8th annual fish fry
PERRY, Ga. — The 8th annual fish fry held Saturday at the Georgia National fairgrounds rounded up Republican leaders and members from the community. Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. senate candidate Herschel Walker, and other candidates for the November election were present at the event. Other attendees include Burt...
