ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ronald Reagan
Business Insider

Trump PAC's $650,000 'charitable contribution' to the Smithsonian will pay for portraits of Donald and Melania Trump

Save America, one of Donald Trump's political committees, donated $650,000 to the Smithsonian. A Smithsonian official confirmed that the money will fund portraits of Donald and Melania Trump. The donation will cover "artists' fees, shipping, framing, installation, and events." A $650,000 "charitable contribution" former President Donald Trump's political action committee...
POTUS
Business Insider

New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'

A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump suggested the "shockingly aggressive" FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for "most Americans." On August 8, Trump's Florida estate was searched by FBI agents who recovered classified documents. Federal investigators found sensitive, official White House records in the basement of Mar-a-Lago and in an office closet, according to The New York Times.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Stepping Down#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
City Journal

Trump Derangement Won’t End with Trump

Several days before the 2016 presidential election, the comedian-cum political commentator Bill Maher made an extraordinary admission to his audience. In the past, he said, he’d heaped derision on Republican candidates and officeholders like George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney, portraying them as extremists. “We attacked your boy Bush as if he was the end of the world,” he told former presidential speechwriter David Frum, “and he wasn’t.” Maher spoke of giving President Obama $1 million to defeat Romney because he feared him so much. But “Mitt Romney wouldn’t have changed my life that much,” he admitted in 2016. For years, Maher said, liberals like himself had been “crying wolf” about Republicans, including “honorable men” like Bush and McCain. But the 2016 election, and Donald Trump, were different. “Once fascists get power, they don’t give it up,” Maher said, as he pleaded for votes against Trump.
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Live From The Oval Office: Joe Biden Installs Small, Gold-Framed TV Behind Resolute Desk In Major White House Renovation

With Joe Biden out of town, painters, carpenters, electricians and landscapers are heading towards the White House for some much-needed home improvements. Marking his summer vacation that is a regular occurrence in the executive mansion, the President of the United States is currently spending some time between his homes in Delaware while his official residence undergoes a makeover.Though Biden isn't planning any major updates to the Oval Office, unlike his last two predecessors during their August getaways, there will be an upgrade to the basement Situation Room, as well as new pavement for the driveway and a cleaning of the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

On the Mar-a-Lago search, polls contradict Team Trump assumptions

In the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump and his team have made a variety of claims about public attitudes. Polling suggests each of the claims is wrong. Eric Trump appeared on a conservative outlet last night, for example, and said, in reference to the search, “The whole country is revolting over it.” Kimberly Guilfoyle, identified as a senior advisor to the former president, also recently took to the airwaves, making the case that the United States had rallied behind the Republican as a result of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant.
POTUS
MSNBC

On Social Security, GOP’s Ron Johnson walks along the third rail

Though there’s some debate over the origins of the phrase, the late House Speaker Tip O’Neill is often credited with labeling Social Security the “third rail” of American politics. The idea is relatively straightforward: Social Security is so popular, and is seen as such a pillar of modern American life, that officials who target the program are putting their political lives at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
Slate

I’ve Read Nearly All the Books by Former Trump Officials. Now We Have the Worst.

In her memoir of her stint as press secretary during the Trump administration, Stephanie Grisham revealed that the White House staff had a nickname for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump: “the interns.” Kushner in particular, she wrote, had a propensity for poking his nose into other, more qualified officials’ bailiwicks, wreaking havoc with the chain of command while knowing that his status as the president’s son-in-law would protect him from the consequences. “Javanka,” as Grisham referred to the couple, were also regarded in the office as “obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls” who sought the spotlight on ceremonial occasions, even when protocol dictated that they be excluded—most famously when, barred from Trump’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, they had themselves photographed overlooking the occasion from a window of Buckingham Palace, an inadvertently creepy image that inspired comparisons to horror movies, haunted dolls, and VC Andrews novels.
POTUS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy