Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
A writer who chronicled Donald Trump's rise to fame predicted that the Trump Org will be 'put out of business'
Tim O'Brien, a writer who wrote Trump Nation in 2005, said the Trump Org will go out of business. The prediction comes after Trump's longtime CFO took a plea deal and admitted that the Trump Org dodged payroll taxes for 15 years. "I think a lot of this is going...
Trump's former White House lawyer says the DOJ's Capitol riot investigation is the most dangerous legal threat he faces
Ex-Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb told Insider that the Jan. 6 probe is the most dangerous legal threat to Trump. The investigation is "at the heart of what the Justice Department would take seriously," Cobb said. Trump is at the center of multiple federal and state criminal investigations, and...
Trump described boxes of classified documents as 'mine' and swatted away White House officials who tried to return documents from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama, report says
Ex-White House officials tasked with representing the former president to the National Archives tried to recover the missing items, The Times said.
Opinion: Trump Is Now Scrambling for an Effective Strategy—He Is No Longer Protected by the Presidency!
"Facing serious legal peril in the documents investigation, the former president has turned to his old playbook of painting himself as persecuted amid legal and political stumbles." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer.
DOJ is seeking further surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago, suggesting Trump may still have secret documents there: NYT
The New York Times reported that officials are seeking more evidence from Mar-a-Lago. Per the paper, it could be because the think more classified documents are being kept there. FBI agents retrieved vast numbers of records on August 8, sparking a political firestorm. The FBI has subpoenaed more surveillance camera...
Trump PAC's $650,000 'charitable contribution' to the Smithsonian will pay for portraits of Donald and Melania Trump
Save America, one of Donald Trump's political committees, donated $650,000 to the Smithsonian. A Smithsonian official confirmed that the money will fund portraits of Donald and Melania Trump. The donation will cover "artists' fees, shipping, framing, installation, and events." A $650,000 "charitable contribution" former President Donald Trump's political action committee...
New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump suggested the "shockingly aggressive" FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for "most Americans." On August 8, Trump's Florida estate was searched by FBI agents who recovered classified documents. Federal investigators found sensitive, official White House records in the basement of Mar-a-Lago and in an office closet, according to The New York Times.
Head of House GOP's campaign strategy tells midterm candidates to stop talking about Trump and focus on policy issues, report says
The head of the House GOP's campaign strategy is reportedly urging candidates to avoid discussing Trump. Tom Emmer has told candidates in key battlegrounds to focus on issues that matter to Republican voters, per CNN. One GOP candidate told CNN that he now avoids all mention of Trump's name on...
City Journal
Trump Derangement Won’t End with Trump
Several days before the 2016 presidential election, the comedian-cum political commentator Bill Maher made an extraordinary admission to his audience. In the past, he said, he’d heaped derision on Republican candidates and officeholders like George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney, portraying them as extremists. “We attacked your boy Bush as if he was the end of the world,” he told former presidential speechwriter David Frum, “and he wasn’t.” Maher spoke of giving President Obama $1 million to defeat Romney because he feared him so much. But “Mitt Romney wouldn’t have changed my life that much,” he admitted in 2016. For years, Maher said, liberals like himself had been “crying wolf” about Republicans, including “honorable men” like Bush and McCain. But the 2016 election, and Donald Trump, were different. “Once fascists get power, they don’t give it up,” Maher said, as he pleaded for votes against Trump.
Live From The Oval Office: Joe Biden Installs Small, Gold-Framed TV Behind Resolute Desk In Major White House Renovation
With Joe Biden out of town, painters, carpenters, electricians and landscapers are heading towards the White House for some much-needed home improvements. Marking his summer vacation that is a regular occurrence in the executive mansion, the President of the United States is currently spending some time between his homes in Delaware while his official residence undergoes a makeover.Though Biden isn't planning any major updates to the Oval Office, unlike his last two predecessors during their August getaways, there will be an upgrade to the basement Situation Room, as well as new pavement for the driveway and a cleaning of the...
Billionaire Lawyer Drew Findling Will Represent Trump in Georgia Election Case
In a criminal inquiry into possible election interference in Georgia, a number of people could face criminal charges. Although former President Donald Trump hasn't been named in the inquiry yet, he has hired a prominent criminal defense lawyer, Drew Findling, said The New York Times. Findling’s net worth is likely impressive thanks to 30 years in the business.
DWAC says a drop in Trump's popularity could hurt Truth Social, and will ask investors to vote on delaying the IPO
DWAC said Monday a potential decline in Donald Trump's popularity will hurt Truth Social's business. DWAC will ask shareholders if it should extend the deadline to merge with TMTG by one year, to September 8, 2023. Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home was raided this month by the FBI as part of...
Fetterman campaign says its 'actually not surprising' that rival Oz urged the Trump administration to push research into an unproven COVID treatment
Dr. Mehmet Oz's campaign defended his early embrace of hydroxychloroquine, saying, "he offered to fund a clinical trial at Columbia University."
MSNBC
On the Mar-a-Lago search, polls contradict Team Trump assumptions
In the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump and his team have made a variety of claims about public attitudes. Polling suggests each of the claims is wrong. Eric Trump appeared on a conservative outlet last night, for example, and said, in reference to the search, “The whole country is revolting over it.” Kimberly Guilfoyle, identified as a senior advisor to the former president, also recently took to the airwaves, making the case that the United States had rallied behind the Republican as a result of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant.
MSNBC
On Social Security, GOP’s Ron Johnson walks along the third rail
Though there’s some debate over the origins of the phrase, the late House Speaker Tip O’Neill is often credited with labeling Social Security the “third rail” of American politics. The idea is relatively straightforward: Social Security is so popular, and is seen as such a pillar of modern American life, that officials who target the program are putting their political lives at risk.
Slate
I’ve Read Nearly All the Books by Former Trump Officials. Now We Have the Worst.
In her memoir of her stint as press secretary during the Trump administration, Stephanie Grisham revealed that the White House staff had a nickname for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump: “the interns.” Kushner in particular, she wrote, had a propensity for poking his nose into other, more qualified officials’ bailiwicks, wreaking havoc with the chain of command while knowing that his status as the president’s son-in-law would protect him from the consequences. “Javanka,” as Grisham referred to the couple, were also regarded in the office as “obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls” who sought the spotlight on ceremonial occasions, even when protocol dictated that they be excluded—most famously when, barred from Trump’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, they had themselves photographed overlooking the occasion from a window of Buckingham Palace, an inadvertently creepy image that inspired comparisons to horror movies, haunted dolls, and VC Andrews novels.
More than 300 classified documents — including information related to the NSA, CIA, and FBI — were recovered from Mar-a-Lago in 3 separate batches, The New York Times reports
The New York Times reported that the government has recovered documents that span "a variety of topics of national security interest."
The largest political advocacy donation in US history was made with a series of loopholes that helped a billionaire donor avoid paying taxes
Barre Seid donated $1.6 billion to a newly created political advocacy nonprofit known as Marble Freedom Trust, founded by conservative activist Leonard Leo.
