Same Game Parlay Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Tue., 8/23: Look to Cease and Abreu

By Jared Shlensky
 5 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Betting on the Chicago White Sox as a team is a simply a bad idea right now. One week they're rolling, then the next week White Sox look like a completely different team.

However, betting on White Sox players is a good idea. And if you feel a little risky, combine these two player prop bets into a parlay. First, let's start with Tuesday's starting pitcher for Chicago in Dylan Cease.

When Cease is pitching, always think one thing — strikeouts. Cease is second in the American League with 178 strikeouts and has some of the nastiest stuff in the game. Cease's strikeouts might be a tick down in the second half, but against a team like Baltimore, which is in the top half of the league in offensive strikeouts, you should jump on Cease to finish with at least six strikeouts.

Betting on MLB? Claim this DraftKings promo code, and you can get $1000 deposit bonus when joining DraftKings Sportsbook today!

The last time Cease faced the Orioles back in June, the Cy Young candidate struck out a career-high 13 batters. Cease has struck out at least six in five of his last eight starts and the White Sox really need Cease to be on top of his game if they're going to stay in the playoff race.

Despite Chicago's struggles, the White Sox are just three games out of first in the American League Central and four games back of the final spot in the wild-card standings. This is a huge series for the White Sox, and they know it. That's why riding Cease, one of the best strikeout pitchers in the game, is a good move.

As for the other leg of our parlay, take the red-hot Jose Abreu to record a hit. Abreu went 3-for-3 in Monday's loss against Kansas City and has hit safely in three straight games and eight of his last nine. As for this month, Abreu has been locked in. The All-Star is slashing .367/.414/.468/.882 this month and is hitting over .400 over his last 15 games.

It's definitely not ideal that Baltimore's Austin Voth has been pitching his best ball as of late — three or fewer earned runs allowed in five straight starts — but taking Abreu to record a hit is a value play. In a must-win series, and maybe even a must-win game, the White Sox need their stars to step up. That's why putting money on both Cease and Abreu is worth it.

The Bet: Dylan Cease over 5.5 strikeouts AND Jose Abreu > 0.5 Hits (-108 odds via FanDuel)

Yardbarker

Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund

The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark

Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees All-Star SP Nestor Cortes expected to be placed on IL with groin injury

The New York Yankees' injury woes continue. With the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter, Clay Holmes and Luis Severino (among a host of others) already on the injured list, breakout All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes is expected to join the group, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Holmes -- like Cortes -- was a first-time All-Star this summer, while Stanton was voted into his fifth midsummer classic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander

Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks

As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates rookie SS Oneil Cruz makes history with 122.4 MPH single

Cruz is one of the most highly-touted rookies in the game and made his major league debut in 2021 by going 3-for-9 with one home run and three RBI over two games. The 23-year-old began the 2022 campaign in the minors, but after slashing .233/.337/.424 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 54 games at Triple-A, he was promoted in mid-June.
PITTSBURGH, PA
