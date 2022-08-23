Same Game Parlay Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Tue., 8/23: Look to Cease and Abreu

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Betting on the Chicago White Sox as a team is a simply a bad idea right now. One week they're rolling, then the next week White Sox look like a completely different team.

However, betting on White Sox players is a good idea. And if you feel a little risky, combine these two player prop bets into a parlay. First, let's start with Tuesday's starting pitcher for Chicago in Dylan Cease.

When Cease is pitching, always think one thing — strikeouts. Cease is second in the American League with 178 strikeouts and has some of the nastiest stuff in the game. Cease's strikeouts might be a tick down in the second half, but against a team like Baltimore, which is in the top half of the league in offensive strikeouts, you should jump on Cease to finish with at least six strikeouts.

Betting on MLB? Claim this DraftKings promo code, and you can get $1000 deposit bonus when joining DraftKings Sportsbook today!

The last time Cease faced the Orioles back in June, the Cy Young candidate struck out a career-high 13 batters. Cease has struck out at least six in five of his last eight starts and the White Sox really need Cease to be on top of his game if they're going to stay in the playoff race.

Despite Chicago's struggles, the White Sox are just three games out of first in the American League Central and four games back of the final spot in the wild-card standings. This is a huge series for the White Sox, and they know it. That's why riding Cease, one of the best strikeout pitchers in the game, is a good move.

As for the other leg of our parlay, take the red-hot Jose Abreu to record a hit. Abreu went 3-for-3 in Monday's loss against Kansas City and has hit safely in three straight games and eight of his last nine. As for this month, Abreu has been locked in. The All-Star is slashing .367/.414/.468/.882 this month and is hitting over .400 over his last 15 games.

It's definitely not ideal that Baltimore's Austin Voth has been pitching his best ball as of late — three or fewer earned runs allowed in five straight starts — but taking Abreu to record a hit is a value play. In a must-win series, and maybe even a must-win game, the White Sox need their stars to step up. That's why putting money on both Cease and Abreu is worth it.

The Bet: Dylan Cease over 5.5 strikeouts AND Jose Abreu > 0.5 Hits (-108 odds via FanDuel)