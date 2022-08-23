Read full article on original website
NHL
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tkachuk could be top 25 player; Chabot is bounce-back candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Ottawa Senators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Sanderson, Pinto ready for NHL roles if healthy; Greig impressed at World Juniors. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Ottawa Senators, according to NHL.com. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
Poulin: 'When you want to achieve something, anything is possible'
MONTREAL -- In a recently released "Ask A Hab" video for HabsTV, Marie-Philip Poulin stated that her childhood dream was to play in the Olympics. Poulin, 31, has accomplished that objective four times over for Canada, earning three gold medals and one silver medal along the way. Individual effort and...
NHL
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Shesterkin, Fox, Panarin each ranked among top five at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Rangers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
NHL linesman Tobias embraces mentoring role at Exposure Combine
BUFFALO -- Growing up in upstate New York, officiating was just a job for brothers James and Adam Tobias. But it didn't take long for it to become a career. James, 27, has been an NHL linesman for five years and has officiated at the professional level for seven. Adam, 25, has been officiating in the American Hockey League since 2017. Both have also officiated in the NCAA, and both turned to the NHL Exposure Combine to help further their careers.
NHL
Flyers Sign Two Restricted Free Agents
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have made the following signings, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $785,000. The Flyers signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a...
NHL
Inside look at New York Islanders
Counting on self-improvement to return to playoffs after quiet offseason. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders are eager for the chance to prove the critics wrong. They had...
NHL
Transaction Analysis: Flyers Re-Sign Allison and Högberg
The Flyers announced on Friday that they have re-signed 24-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) right wing Wade Allison and 23-year-old restricted free agent defenseman Linus Högberg to new contracts. Allison's new contract is a two-year deal that pays a two-way NHL/AHL rate in year one and a one-way rate...
NHL
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 left and right wing breakdown
"Obviously, a long way to go, but there's a lot to work with," Lalonde said in his introductory press conference on July 1. "There's some things to work with there that really excites me as a coach." And in his first season in Detroit, one of Lalonde's most important tasks...
NHL
Inside look at Ottawa Senators
Add Giroux, DeBrincat to boost offense in push for first playoff berth since 2017. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Ottawa Senators. The time is now for the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: 3...
NHL
Josh Doan working to carve his own path with Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan has a name and number that separate him from the Arizona Coyotes' other top prospects, but that's nothing new for him. No matter where the 20-year-old forward prospect has played hockey growing up in suburban Phoenix, he was accompanied by the anticipation and expectation that came with being the son of Coyotes icon Shane Doan.
NHL
Devils prospect Foote pushing to make opening night roster
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nolan Foote has every intention of securing a spot on the opening night roster for the New Jersey Devils. The 21-year-old left wing (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games for Utica of the American Hockey League last season. He had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 24 AHL games in 2020-21.
NHL
Top prospects for New York Islanders
Raty takes big step at World Juniors; Salo ready to help at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Islanders, according to NHL.com. [Islanders 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
Sharks Announce "Return to the Tank" Sweepstakes
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today the launch of the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes. This sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with a pair of Sharks season tickets for the 2022-23 season as well as a team-signed jersey with signatures from members of this year's team. A second winner will receive a pair of season tickets to the San Jose Barracuda (@SanJoseBarracuda), American Hockey League affiliate of the Sharks that will play its home games at the new, state-of-the-art Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose. That winner will also receive a team-signed Jersey from members of the 2022-23 Barracuda team. To enter the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes, click HERE.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Gavin Bayreuther
Stats: 43 GP, 0-8-8 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) Gavin Bayreuther came to Columbus on a mission a season ago. The St. Lawrence University product and AHL veteran got the chance to skate in nine games with the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2021 season, then returned to the team after Seattle chose him in the expansion draft but the two sides could not complete a deal.
NHL
Lightning sign D Philippe Myers to one-year contract extension
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a one-year contract extension worth $1.4 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Myers, 25, played in 27 games for the Nashville Predators during the 2021-22 regular season, notching a goal, four points and a...
NHL
Vokoun Reflects on Time with Preds, Praises Goaltending Future in Saros
It's hard to imagine a time before Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne stood between the pipes for the Nashville Predators, but before either of them got their due, there was Tomas Vokoun. If you owned a Predators jersey between 1998 and 2007, there's a big chance Vokoun's nameplate was stretched...
NHL
Blackhawks prospect Rinzel won't rush his development
Defenseman, No. 25 pick in 2022 NHL Draft will play extra season in juniors before college. For Sam Rinzel, honing his game a little more before he heads to the University of Minnesota in 2023-24 is his the main focus. So the defenseman, selected No. 25 by the Chicago Blackhawks...
NHL
Cogliano takes Stanley Cup around Toronto neighborhood in fire truck
Avalanche forward shows of trophy at community ice rink, special needs centre. Make way, here comes the Stanley Cup. Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano took the trophy for a ride on a fire truck around Vaughan, just north of his native Toronto, on Friday. The veteran made sure to belt...
NHL
Blomqvist striving to be starting goalie for Penguins
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Joel Blomqvist said he is confident he'll be able to battle for a job against Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, the current goalie tandem for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just not right away. "It's a pretty hard question, but I do think I'm able to compete with them,"...
