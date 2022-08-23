ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME is how many Letcher County families seem to be attacking the work they are faced with doing to get their properties somewhat back to normal after the catastrophic flooding of July 28. In this photo taken earlier this week, three generations of the Hall family of Camp Branch were out doing what they could to repair the road leading across the creek to their homes. Pictured from left are young Carson Hall, his father Jordan Hall, and grandfather Tim Hall. (Mountain Eagle photo)

