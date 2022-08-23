ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

Johnson City Press

Science Hill rallies in fourth set to down D-B

Momentum can change in the blink of an eye, especially in a sport like volleyball. A full 180-degree turn was on display in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference match as Science Hill downed rival Dobyns-Bennett in four sets 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 27-25.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers ready for another Class 4A test

Fresh off an important season-opening win over one perennial Class 4A state power, Science Hill will take on another. Anderson County comes to Tipton Stadium on Friday night in the football home opener for the Class 6A Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Crockett to meet high-scoring Kentucky opponent

Last year’s game in Kentucky between Letcher County and David Crockett was quite a battle with the Pioneers coming up two points short. This year’s matchup appears to have the makings of another close contest — with plenty of points on the scoreboard.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Science Hill rolls to Big 9 Conference golf title

Science Hill romped to the 2022 Big 9 Conference golf boys championship Wednesday at Pine Oaks Golf Course. With all six players shooting in the 70s and the top four scores counting, the Hilltoppers repeated as conference champions, rolling to a 295-317 victory over Tennessee High.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Union beats Rye Cove on milestone night for Bailey

BIG STONE GAP — Tuesday was a milestone day for Union senior Brooke Bailey. The Lady Bears setter finished with 35 assists in Union’s 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 victory, which gave her 2,004 for her career.
JACKSON, TN
Johnson City Press

D-B rallies to steal Big 5 match from Boone

Down two sets, things looked pretty bleak for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team on Tuesday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. The Tribe even faced a 21-17 deficit in the third set and were in danger of being swept.
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

ETSU secondary in good hands

East Tennessee State’s football team has some pretty big shoes to fill in the secondary, but the Bucs are excited about what’s going on in the defensive backfield. Two players — All-American safety Tyree Robinson and cornerback Karon Delince, one of the fastest players in the Southern Conference — have graduated. They were both four-year starters and were a big reason the team won the Southern Conference championship.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone libero Davis leading youthful squad

Wearing a different colored shirt on the volleyball court naturally sets Allie Davis apart from everyone else. What makes the Daniel Boone senior libero stand out the most is her stellar defensive prowess and her ability to seemingly get to any given spot on the court at any given time.
BOONE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

RCR teammates looking for more in playoffs

WELCOME, N.C. — Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed were heated rivals in the Truck Series but cool as teammates in the Xfinity Series. The Richard Childress Racing drivers look to turn up the heat as the summer winds down. They were at the team’s shop Tuesday as part of a Bristol Motor Speedway media tour to promote the upcoming Food City 300 on Sept. 16.
WELCOME, NC
Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts

The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 25

Aug. 25, 1887: The Herald and Tribune reported “Prof. James A. Tate, of Milligan College, will lecture on prohibition at the Court House on Friday evening. The gentleman has the reputation of being a fine orator and well posted on his subject, and we bespeak for him a good-sized audience.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport housing starts quadruple rate of 2 years ago, double last year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the likes of national builders D.R. Horton building homes as quickly as they can, the Kingsport housing market is blowing past home starts and construction values of previous years. “In Kingsport, the national builders have provided entry level housing options at a rate that has met the demand presented in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
themountaineagle.com

ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME

ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME is how many Letcher County families seem to be attacking the work they are faced with doing to get their properties somewhat back to normal after the catastrophic flooding of July 28. In this photo taken earlier this week, three generations of the Hall family of Camp Branch were out doing what they could to repair the road leading across the creek to their homes. Pictured from left are young Carson Hall, his father Jordan Hall, and grandfather Tim Hall. (Mountain Eagle photo)
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Imogene Miller Davis

ELIZABETHTON - Imogene Miller Davis, age 91, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Hampton to the late Will Miller and Ivory Miller. She graduated from Cloudland High School and attended Steed College. Imogene did administrative work following her college education. She lived her adult life in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and returned to Elizabethton later on in her life with her husband and daughter. She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. Imogene was a loving wife and mother.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

