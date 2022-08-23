Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. Dabbs
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Johnson City Press
Science Hill rallies in fourth set to down D-B
Momentum can change in the blink of an eye, especially in a sport like volleyball. A full 180-degree turn was on display in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference match as Science Hill downed rival Dobyns-Bennett in four sets 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 27-25.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers ready for another Class 4A test
Fresh off an important season-opening win over one perennial Class 4A state power, Science Hill will take on another. Anderson County comes to Tipton Stadium on Friday night in the football home opener for the Class 6A Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Former North to be new D-B basketball home; instructional policy draws crowd
KINGSPORT — With the Buck Van Huss Dome out of use for an unknown length of time, Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games are to be at the former Sullivan North High School at least through the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how school board Vice President...
Johnson City Press
Crockett to meet high-scoring Kentucky opponent
Last year’s game in Kentucky between Letcher County and David Crockett was quite a battle with the Pioneers coming up two points short. This year’s matchup appears to have the makings of another close contest — with plenty of points on the scoreboard.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill rolls to Big 9 Conference golf title
Science Hill romped to the 2022 Big 9 Conference golf boys championship Wednesday at Pine Oaks Golf Course. With all six players shooting in the 70s and the top four scores counting, the Hilltoppers repeated as conference champions, rolling to a 295-317 victory over Tennessee High.
Johnson City Press
Union beats Rye Cove on milestone night for Bailey
BIG STONE GAP — Tuesday was a milestone day for Union senior Brooke Bailey. The Lady Bears setter finished with 35 assists in Union’s 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 victory, which gave her 2,004 for her career.
Johnson City Press
D-B rallies to steal Big 5 match from Boone
Down two sets, things looked pretty bleak for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team on Tuesday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. The Tribe even faced a 21-17 deficit in the third set and were in danger of being swept.
Johnson City Press
ETSU secondary in good hands
East Tennessee State’s football team has some pretty big shoes to fill in the secondary, but the Bucs are excited about what’s going on in the defensive backfield. Two players — All-American safety Tyree Robinson and cornerback Karon Delince, one of the fastest players in the Southern Conference — have graduated. They were both four-year starters and were a big reason the team won the Southern Conference championship.
Johnson City Press
Boone libero Davis leading youthful squad
Wearing a different colored shirt on the volleyball court naturally sets Allie Davis apart from everyone else. What makes the Daniel Boone senior libero stand out the most is her stellar defensive prowess and her ability to seemingly get to any given spot on the court at any given time.
Elizabethton, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Dobyns Bennett High School soccer team will have a game with Elizabethton High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Dobyns Bennett High SchoolElizabethton High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Johnson City Press
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and ETSU bring IT opportunities to students with the BlueSky Institute
BlueSky Institute, a new IT education program formed through a partnership between East Tennessee State University and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, has launched its first class. Over the last three years, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and ETSU have been working to launch a new program...
Kingsport Times-News
RCR teammates looking for more in playoffs
WELCOME, N.C. — Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed were heated rivals in the Truck Series but cool as teammates in the Xfinity Series. The Richard Childress Racing drivers look to turn up the heat as the summer winds down. They were at the team’s shop Tuesday as part of a Bristol Motor Speedway media tour to promote the upcoming Food City 300 on Sept. 16.
Kingsport Times-News
Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts
The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 25
Aug. 25, 1887: The Herald and Tribune reported “Prof. James A. Tate, of Milligan College, will lecture on prohibition at the Court House on Friday evening. The gentleman has the reputation of being a fine orator and well posted on his subject, and we bespeak for him a good-sized audience.”
Kingsport Times-News
Last Covered Bridge Jam of season will feature Rockin on the Doe on Saturday night.
ELIZABETHTON — Saturday night will be the final concert of the year for the Covered Bridge Jam series of free summer concerts down by the Covered Bridge. Since it is the last one, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has been working to make it a special night, which it is calling the “Rockin on the Doe”.
Kingsport housing starts quadruple rate of 2 years ago, double last year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the likes of national builders D.R. Horton building homes as quickly as they can, the Kingsport housing market is blowing past home starts and construction values of previous years. “In Kingsport, the national builders have provided entry level housing options at a rate that has met the demand presented in […]
themountaineagle.com
ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME
ONE SHOVELFUL AT A TIME is how many Letcher County families seem to be attacking the work they are faced with doing to get their properties somewhat back to normal after the catastrophic flooding of July 28. In this photo taken earlier this week, three generations of the Hall family of Camp Branch were out doing what they could to repair the road leading across the creek to their homes. Pictured from left are young Carson Hall, his father Jordan Hall, and grandfather Tim Hall. (Mountain Eagle photo)
Johnson City Press
Imogene Miller Davis
ELIZABETHTON - Imogene Miller Davis, age 91, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Hampton to the late Will Miller and Ivory Miller. She graduated from Cloudland High School and attended Steed College. Imogene did administrative work following her college education. She lived her adult life in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and returned to Elizabethton later on in her life with her husband and daughter. She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church. Imogene was a loving wife and mother.
