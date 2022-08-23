Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tkachuk could be top 25 player; Chabot is bounce-back candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Ottawa Senators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Sanderson, Pinto ready for NHL roles if healthy; Greig impressed at World Juniors. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Ottawa Senators, according to NHL.com. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
Poulin: 'When you want to achieve something, anything is possible'
MONTREAL -- In a recently released "Ask A Hab" video for HabsTV, Marie-Philip Poulin stated that her childhood dream was to play in the Olympics. Poulin, 31, has accomplished that objective four times over for Canada, earning three gold medals and one silver medal along the way. Individual effort and...
NHL
Vancouver Canucks Announce Single Game Tickets on Sale August 31
..Reminder: Abbotsford Canucks tickets on sale same day. Vancouver, B.C. - Single game tickets for the Vancouver Canucks 2022.23 season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 31 at 10:00am PT and will be available for purchase online via tickets.canucks.com/singlegame. The first pre-sale window for single game...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Flyers Sign Two Restricted Free Agents
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have made the following signings, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $785,000. The Flyers signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a...
NHL
Inside look at New York Islanders
Counting on self-improvement to return to playoffs after quiet offseason. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders are eager for the chance to prove the critics wrong. They had...
NHL
Transaction Analysis: Flyers Re-Sign Allison and Högberg
The Flyers announced on Friday that they have re-signed 24-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) right wing Wade Allison and 23-year-old restricted free agent defenseman Linus Högberg to new contracts. Allison's new contract is a two-year deal that pays a two-way NHL/AHL rate in year one and a one-way rate...
NHL
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 left and right wing breakdown
"Obviously, a long way to go, but there's a lot to work with," Lalonde said in his introductory press conference on July 1. "There's some things to work with there that really excites me as a coach." And in his first season in Detroit, one of Lalonde's most important tasks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Inside look at Ottawa Senators
Add Giroux, DeBrincat to boost offense in push for first playoff berth since 2017. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Ottawa Senators. The time is now for the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: 3...
NHL
Josh Doan working to carve his own path with Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan has a name and number that separate him from the Arizona Coyotes' other top prospects, but that's nothing new for him. No matter where the 20-year-old forward prospect has played hockey growing up in suburban Phoenix, he was accompanied by the anticipation and expectation that came with being the son of Coyotes icon Shane Doan.
NHL
Catching up with… Jake Evans
MONTREAL -- It won't be long before Jake Evans returns to the city. The Toronto native is coming back next weekend to continue preparing for camp at the Bell Sports Complex. Evans spent the summer in his hometown with a training group led by Bryan Marshall, who serves as the Director of Applied Sports Science for the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
Devils prospect Foote pushing to make opening night roster
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nolan Foote has every intention of securing a spot on the opening night roster for the New Jersey Devils. The 21-year-old left wing (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games for Utica of the American Hockey League last season. He had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 24 AHL games in 2020-21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
New York Islanders fantasy projections for 2022-23
Sorokin top-five goalie option; Barzal has bounce-back appeal. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Islanders. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
NHL
Top prospects for New York Islanders
Raty takes big step at World Juniors; Salo ready to help at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Islanders, according to NHL.com. [Islanders 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
Sharks Announce "Return to the Tank" Sweepstakes
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today the launch of the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes. This sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with a pair of Sharks season tickets for the 2022-23 season as well as a team-signed jersey with signatures from members of this year's team. A second winner will receive a pair of season tickets to the San Jose Barracuda (@SanJoseBarracuda), American Hockey League affiliate of the Sharks that will play its home games at the new, state-of-the-art Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose. That winner will also receive a team-signed Jersey from members of the 2022-23 Barracuda team. To enter the "Return to the Tank" sweepstakes, click HERE.
NHL
Vokoun Reflects on Time with Preds, Praises Goaltending Future in Saros
It's hard to imagine a time before Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne stood between the pipes for the Nashville Predators, but before either of them got their due, there was Tomas Vokoun. If you owned a Predators jersey between 1998 and 2007, there's a big chance Vokoun's nameplate was stretched...
NHL
Lightning sign D Philippe Myers to one-year contract extension
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a one-year contract extension worth $1.4 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Myers, 25, played in 27 games for the Nashville Predators during the 2021-22 regular season, notching a goal, four points and a...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Gavin Bayreuther
Stats: 43 GP, 0-8-8 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) Gavin Bayreuther came to Columbus on a mission a season ago. The St. Lawrence University product and AHL veteran got the chance to skate in nine games with the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2021 season, then returned to the team after Seattle chose him in the expansion draft but the two sides could not complete a deal.
NHL
Red Wings re-sign Filip Zadina to three-year contract
Zadina, 22, skated in 74 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22 and recorded a career-high 24 points (10-14-24) and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-197 pound forward ranked among the team leaders with 10 goals (10th), 14 assists (9th), four power play goals (6th), eight power play points (T5th) and 154 shots (6th). Originally selected by the Red Wings in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Zadina has totaled 61 points (25-36-61) and 12 penalty minutes in 160 NHL games, while adding 51 points (25-26-51) and 26 penalty minutes in 80 appearances with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins from 2018-20. Zadina also notched 14 points (8-6-14) and 18 penalty minutes in 17 games with HC Ocelari Trinec of the Czech Extraliga before returning to Detroit for the start of the 2020-21 NHL campaign.
NHL
Cogliano takes Stanley Cup around Toronto neighborhood in fire truck
Avalanche forward shows of trophy at community ice rink, special needs centre. Make way, here comes the Stanley Cup. Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano took the trophy for a ride on a fire truck around Vaughan, just north of his native Toronto, on Friday. The veteran made sure to belt...
Comments / 0