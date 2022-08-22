Read full article on original website
Mental health crises don't fall under exceptions to new Texas abortion law
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas' "trigger law" banning almost all abortions officially went into effect. The law, which was written to go into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an official judgement overturning Roe v. Wade, creates criminal and civil penalties for people who perform abortions in Texas. Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison and is subject to a civil penalty of at least $100,000, plus attorney's fees. Doctors can also lose their medical licenses if they perform abortions.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs emergency declaration after historic flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration that includes Dallas, Tarrant, Kaufman and Ellis counties after Monday’s historic flooding. “What happened yesterday is the second worst rainstorm and flooding in Dallas since 1932,” Abbott said. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson echoed his comments. “We got hit...
Texas' 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline centers experience almost 10,000 calls in first month
SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of Texans have called the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline since it launched a month ago, indicating a growing need for more mental health resources statewide. 988 is a simplified version of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 1-800 number, providing Americans an opportunity to call...
Texas Lottery kicks off 2022 Cowboys season with new scratch ticket game and second-chance drawings
DALLAS — The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday they would be teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys once again for a new Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings as the new NFL season kicks off. The latest $5 Cowboys scratch ticket launched Aug. 15 and is available wherever...
