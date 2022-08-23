ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Permian football legend dies, family says

By Erica Miller
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43siQm_0hRONFW500

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement this evening.

The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John Wilkins. He served in that role through 1981 and was instrumental in helping the Panthers win the state championship in 1980.

Gary Gaines, coach of ‘Friday Night Lights’ fame, dies at 73

Upon Wilkins’ retirement in 1985, Gaines returned to PHS as head coach and led the team to the championship once again in the late 80s. Gaines was later featured in the book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, authored by H. G. Bissinger. Bissinger spent a year in Odessa researching the phenomenon that is West Texas football; his best-seller chronicled the sport and its impact on an oil-patch community.

He left Permian in 1989 but returned two decades later as head coach in 2009- he stayed until 2012 when he announced his retirement. His career spanned four decades, coaching at eight Texas high schools over 30 seasons; he also coached at two colleges in the Lone Star State.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bekSF_0hRONFW500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieq1s_0hRONFW500

“Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Gaines family said.

Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days, and we will update as that information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified as 30-year-old Jessie Owens. Owens died at the scene.  According to the Odessa Police Department, around 10:53 p.m. on August 25, officers were called to the scene of a crash in the 7200 block of Eastridge Road. Investigators said Owens […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OHS student stabbed during campus fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon. ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Odessa, TX
Football
ABC Big 2 News

Man found dead outside Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside an Odessa home early Wednesday morning.  Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue to investigate a disturbance. There, they found a man lying dead in the front yard. Investigators said the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 killed in Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that two people were killed in a crash early yesterday morning. According to the Texas DPS report, the crash happened around 3:30 am on August 25th on FM 1927, 7 miles south of Pyote. Further investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram was headed southbound […]
WARD COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now released the name of the man shot dead Wednesday morning. The man was identified as 43-year-old Jody Goode. Goode was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation showed he was in a fight with a known associate prior to the shooting. An...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gaines
Person
John Wilkins
cbs7.com

Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend a man was arrested after a fight at the Whataburger on Eighth Street in Odessa. The fight was caught on video and posted to social media. We don’t have much background on what led to the fight just yet. Odessa police have...
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin

MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permian#West Texas#Retirement#American Football#Kmid#Phs#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Victim identified in early morning shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in […]
ABC Big 2 News

6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area.  According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
ABC Big 2 News

Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
ODESSA, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy