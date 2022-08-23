St. Mary Parish youth football teams march in support of law enforcement

BERWICK, La. (KLFY ) Tri-City football teams supporting “Team Blue” is nothing new to St. Mary Parish.

This event, a march through the parish, has been going on for 8 years and law enforcement officers say they love the support.

Unity is what brought this march to fruition in the first place and the unity is in support of those in blue.

Football players from Patterson High, Central Catholic High, Berwick High and Morgan City High all joined forces and marched from Berwick Elementary to under the bridge in Morgan City.

The event is fresh off a two-year hiatus because of COVID but that hasn’t stopped the march from being a huge success.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.