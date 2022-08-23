ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Girls Soccer: West Branch opens with shutout of Howland

By Bill Lewis
The Alliance Review
 5 days ago

BELOIT — The West Branch girls soccer team opened its 2022 soccer season with a 4-0 win over visiting Howland at the West Branch Soccer Complex on Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXz4b_0hROMP3u00

"This was a good win for us tonight," said West Branch coach Cheryl Ficco. "Howland is a [Division I] team and is a tough team to start the season with.

"We were good in all facets of the game tonight," Ficco added. "We got good ball movement and put a lot of pressure on their goal. We controlled the midfield. Defensively, you can't ask for any more than a shutout. Howland has a couple of good forwards that can put pressure on and we neutralized them and our keeper, Zoe Sanders, had a couple of difficult saves."

More: Girls Soccer | West Branch battles No. 2 Canfield before falling on penalty kicks

The Warriors jumped up to a quick 2-0 lead with Daphne Snyder and Kennedy Berger scoring goals in the first 10 minutes.

"It is always big when we can go out and get an early lead," said Snyder, a senior captain. "We want to put the pressure on early and tonight we were able to put a lot of pressure on their goal. We feel that if we can take the lead that we can control the tempo of the match. If we can get a couple of goals it makes it hard on the other team because of our defense."

The Warriors boast a veteran defense that recorded seven consecutive shutouts last season before their season-ending, quadruple overtime loss to Canfield in the district semifinals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIpdc_0hROMP3u00

"We really came together tonight on defense," said West Branch senior captain Alexis Gregory. "We have been working very hard in practice and preseason games on communicating and making sure that everyone is covered. Our outside backs, Haley Ridgeway and Sarah Bungard, did a good job of pushing up and also keeping them wide. That allowed Sam [Koneval] and I to clean everything up in the middle."

The Warriors held a 2-0 lead at halftime and added to their advantage in the second half. West Branch scored in the 51st minute on a corner kick when Dennison found 6-foot-2 midfielder Sophia Gregory in front of the goal and Gregory headed it in.

Dennison, who scored 18 goals and had 11 assists last season, scored the Warriors' final goal with an assist from Koneval.

"We have won our league title for the last eight [consecutive] years," said Ficco. "The EBC should be very competitive this season. Of course, winning our league is one of our team goals, but we also want to get to the next level in the postseason. We play a very tough non-league schedule to prepare us for league play and the postseason. We play in a very tough district, but I think that our effort tonight shows that we can play with anybody."

"I like the way that our team has come together and the way that we are playing," added Alexis Gregory. "We don't look past anyone and play one game at a time. We have the potential to go farther than we ever have."

The Warriors play host to Canfield in a rematch of last season's district championship match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HFdH_0hROMP3u00

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Girls Soccer: West Branch opens with shutout of Howland

