ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Preparing for blast off to the moon

Artemis 1, NASA's first mission to the moon in 50 years, is scheduled to launch Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If the uncrewed mission is successful, it will pave the way to have humans return to the lunar surface in 2025. NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Artemis Campaign Development Mark Kirasich, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the preparation ahead of the launch including why it has taken so long to get another moon mission.
FLORIDA STATE
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS News

Mega Millions winner has yet to claim $1.3 billion prize

The person who won this year's $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery has yet to claim the jackpot nearly a month after the ticket was sold. The unknown individual bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It marked the third-largest single winning in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest Mega Millions prize. Lottery officials said they're still waiting to hear from the winner.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS News

Special Report: Redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

The affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, known as Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed on Friday. The judge who approved the warrant ruled Thursday that the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with reporting and analysis from Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Evening News#Baseball Bats#Minor League
K99

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

North Dakota blocks abortion trigger ban as other state bans take effect

A judge in North Dakota blocked the state's abortion trigger law from going into effect Friday. Similar laws took effect in three other states this week: Idaho, Texas and Tennessee. The new laws ban abortions from the moment of conception. Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a Texas abortion provider and co-chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care's Reproductive Freedom Task Force, joins CBS News to discuss the dangers of the laws.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

John Fetterman, Dr. Oz spar online in Pennsylvania Senate race

The candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race have been sparing back and forth this week over vegetables. The Democratic nominee, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, recently resurfaced a video of his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, complaining about the price of "crudités." Jon Delano, money and politics editor for CBS Pittsburgh, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado

In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

CBS News

532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy