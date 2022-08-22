Read full article on original website
"Texas miracle died in Uvalde": Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas
A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports. Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle...
Testimony from Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows sought in Georgia election probe
The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions...
Preparing for blast off to the moon
Artemis 1, NASA's first mission to the moon in 50 years, is scheduled to launch Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If the uncrewed mission is successful, it will pave the way to have humans return to the lunar surface in 2025. NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Artemis Campaign Development Mark Kirasich, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the preparation ahead of the launch including why it has taken so long to get another moon mission.
cpr.org
We went to the lowest point in Colorado
The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
Battleground Democrats embrace law enforcement 2 years after "Defund the Police"
As Rep. Val Demings walked onto the stage for her victory speech in Orlando on Tuesday after winning the Democratic Senate primary, she was greeted with blue and yellow signs that read "CHIEF." It's the title she held for four years in Orlando, where she was the city's first female...
Mega Millions winner has yet to claim $1.3 billion prize
The person who won this year's $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery has yet to claim the jackpot nearly a month after the ticket was sold. The unknown individual bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It marked the third-largest single winning in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest Mega Millions prize. Lottery officials said they're still waiting to hear from the winner.
Connecticut woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman who has cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard,...
Special Report: Redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search unsealed
The affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, known as Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed on Friday. The judge who approved the warrant ruled Thursday that the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Major Garrett anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with reporting and analysis from Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
North Dakota blocks abortion trigger ban as other state bans take effect
A judge in North Dakota blocked the state's abortion trigger law from going into effect Friday. Similar laws took effect in three other states this week: Idaho, Texas and Tennessee. The new laws ban abortions from the moment of conception. Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a Texas abortion provider and co-chair of the Committee to Protect Health Care's Reproductive Freedom Task Force, joins CBS News to discuss the dangers of the laws.
CDC: E. coli sickens 84 people in four states; most ate lettuce at a Wendy's
Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about a strain of E. coli that has at sickened 84 people in four states, hospitalizing 38. The non-profit advocacy group cited its food safety experts in urging a cautious approach...
John Fetterman, Dr. Oz spar online in Pennsylvania Senate race
The candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race have been sparing back and forth this week over vegetables. The Democratic nominee, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, recently resurfaced a video of his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, complaining about the price of "crudités." Jon Delano, money and politics editor for CBS Pittsburgh, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado
In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
New laws banning abortion take effect in 4 more GOP-led states
New laws banning abortion took effect Thursday in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate for state issues at the Guttmacher Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the new restrictions.
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Why California's bold electric-vehicle targets are so important for drivers — and the climate
California's push to phase out sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles in just over a decade represents a major step in driving the nation toward an all-electric future and reducing air pollution. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Thursday approved bold targets for electric vehicle sales, along with new standards...
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Five dogs fatally attack mail carrier after her truck breaks down in Florida
Five dogs fatally mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital on Monday night, Putnam County Sheriff's Col. Joseph Wells said at a news conference on Tuesday. Putnam...
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
This Colorado Town Got Completely Erased by a Devastating Avalanche
It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
