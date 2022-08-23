Read full article on original website
Protest for mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates
A handful of residents are protesting the alleged mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates today.
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
Rogers County Deputies Make Gun & Drug Bust After Drive-By Shooting Arrest
Rogers County deputies recover drugs, guns, and even a grenade launcher after arresting a man they said was involved in a drive-by shooting near Inola. "We have an absolute smorgasbord of charges here," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Walton said it all started Thursday night when Justin Boyce got...
Interruption Of Phone Service Causes Disturbance Among Inmates
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said some inmates caused a disturbance in the jail Monday night, prompting a large response from law enforcement. The sheriff said about five inmates were upset about not having any phone service. Those inmates then started damaging the phones and kiosks. The sheriff said they...
Mother Demands Justice After Son Dies After Turning Himself Into Ottawa County Jail
A Green Country woman said she's waited too long for answers and for justice. Her son died seven years ago, 12 days after turning himself in to the Ottawa County Jail. Video released in 2020 showed Terral Ellis begging for help from the jail staff and being ignored. Terral Ellis'...
Sheriff: Vehicle in Kan. carjacking located, suspect still at large
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an armed robbery and carjacking have located the Blue 2006 Jeep Liberty that was taken from the Elk City Lake Overlook, according to Montgomery Co. Sheriff Ron Wade. The vehicle was located just south of Independence city limits. The vehicle was unoccupied and...
Murder warrant issued for Pryor man
PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department (PPD) says a first degree murder warrant has been issued for a Pryor man. They are actively searching for Brandon Lean Sudduth. They say Aug. 18 Tylor Adams was assaulted at The Park @12Twenty Apartments near S.E. 9th and Oklahoma Street. Adams...
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
Car crashes into garage in Blendville Neighborhood, then travels out the other side
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a vehicle crash into a garage in the 2300 block of South Empire alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Cpl Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Dept tells us a vehicle traveling south along the west alley struck a shed and...
UPDATE: Bentonville police ID men involved in fatal shooting
At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.
Incident at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Police request assistance
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept are seeking the help of the public to identify individuals involved in an incident at the Schifferdecker Golf Course on Saturday. “Any information about these individuals could be helpful,” as they are persons of interest in the incident state JPD. Information can be forwarded to investigators by calling 417-623-3131. This is a developing...
Coffeyville woman arrested for federal warrant; tries to sneak meth into DOC
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – Independence Police Officers arrested a woman wanted by U.S. Marshalls for a previous narcotics case. Police say they stopped a 2001 GMC Yukon when officers noticed the tags belonged to a different vehicle. Deputies then identified the driver as Jade T.M. Ramirez-Gonzalez of Coffeyville, Kansas.
Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
A Missouri Woman Was Saved from House Fire By Her Dog
A fire broke out in the middle of the night in a Missouri home. The woman in the house was still asleep when her dog came to her rescue and she's alive to tell about it today. KXAN shared the story of a Joplin, Missouri woman who's name was not shared. According to the fire department, the fire began at around 3:30am early Saturday, August 21, 2022 at 630 Porter Avenue in Joplin. By the time the fire department arrived, the home was fully consumed by flames.
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
