Charlotte Ballet offering free community performances in September
Charlotte Ballet’s Eduction & Community Engagement Team is hosting FREE community perfomances in Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation Centers September 26th to 29th, 2022. These performances are geared toward children and families, and will be performed by Charlotte Ballet’s Second Company members. Find all the best (and cheapest)...
Spooky Szn Halloween Bar Hop in NoDa, Plaza Midwood and South End
CLT Spooky Szn is a Halloween Bar Hop that takes place in three parts of the city:. It takes place Saturday, October 29th, 2022, from 4 to 10 p.m. Tickets are just $5 for any one of those neighborhoods. Or you can pay $20 and get admission to all three, plus a free ticket to Project: Terror, which is happening October 28th, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Fall Carnival in Gastonia Oct 22
The City of Gastonia is presenting a Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
Fall Free for All at Hart Witzen Gallery Sep 30
Hart Witzen Gallery, at 2422 N. Tryon Street, is holding one of its biggest arts events of the year on Friday, September 30th, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Fall Free for All will feature work by a diverse and extensive group of artists. It’s free to attend....
Free 10-week program with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and CPCC — Learning Circle: The Science of Well-Being
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library staff and Central Piedmont Community College Library staff are partnering to offer a FREE 10-week course called Learning Circles: The Science of Well-Being. Register here. The class will meet at the library located on CPCC’s Harper Campus each Wednesday evening from September 14th to November 16th, 2022,...
Discovery Place Science hosting Artemis 1 launch livestream at IMAX Aug 29
Discovery Place Science is hosting a livestream of the launch of NASA’s Artemis on Monday, August 29th, 2022. This livestream event will be the most dramatic launch watch party in the Charlotte area, as it will take place at the Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre, which boasts a 7-story dome screen. This is the largest IMAX screen n the Carolinas.
Mount Holly announces new lineup of Christmas events: “Yule Love Mount Holly” including new Electric Christmas Parade
Mount Holly has announced their first ever “Yule Love Mount Holly” calendar of holiday events. This announcement was made on Mount Holly’s Facebook page. We’re putting together a huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area, including parades, markets, Santa visits, tree lightings, Hanukkah parties, Kwanzaa celebrations and more! We are updating it every day.
