CLT Spooky Szn is a Halloween Bar Hop that takes place in three parts of the city:. It takes place Saturday, October 29th, 2022, from 4 to 10 p.m. Tickets are just $5 for any one of those neighborhoods. Or you can pay $20 and get admission to all three, plus a free ticket to Project: Terror, which is happening October 28th, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO