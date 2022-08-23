ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, TX

30 in 15: New Kermit head coach advocating for toughness and determination

By Rachel Hallam
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tm0EG_0hROGKFb00

KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Slated to finish last in their district this season, the Kermit Yellow Jackets are facing a lot of doubt, especially after last years overall finishing record 3-7. Now, with a new head coach from Lobbock Roosevelt, who’s advocating for toughness and discipline, they’re looking to change that.

Kermit’s football program has taken a back seat in their district in the past seasons, and it seems they are picked to do so again. But a new head coach and running back are trying to change that for the better.

Nate Gensler came to the Yellow Jackets this season and is looking forward to the impact he can make, “When you take over a program that hasn’t had much success, I think three games in the last three years, there’s nowhere to go but up. So that’s the exciting part of it.”

The brand new Yellow Jacket program has a few things in mind they will be leaning on to have success this season.

Junior quarterback, Jeremiah Salazar, said, “We’re just relying on that discipline and toughness of this year to help us win.”

That toughness and discipline are the biggest things Coach Gensler is bringing to the program.

“The number one thing is discipline, discipline and accountability and some toughness. The discipline, everything we do is discipline. Everything we do. Everything is a sense of urgency. Everything has discipline. Everything is about being tough,” added Gensler. “I don’t think x’s and o’s matter. I don’t think, some of the strategy that you do matters, but discipline matters and sense of urgency and toughness, that’s what we want to be about in this program.”

Not only is Gensler bringing a new culture to the program, he’s also bringing his star running back of a son, who already looks to make a difference to the Kermit offense.

“No plays off going 100% every play and then leading the team, making sure everybody’s doing their assignment and just being a role model to the team,” cheered senior running back and linebacker, Nate Gensler.

And if it wasn’t said enough, discipline will factor heavily into this year’s Yellow Jacket’s games.

Gensler said, “When we’re down two touchdowns, it’s discipline that’s going to bring us back. We’re not going to want to give up. We’re going to keep pushing and we’re never going to stop. We’re not going to step off that gas pedal.”

The Kermit Yellow Jackets tough season starts in non-district play in Lubbock, against the Lubbock Christian Eagles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Childhood friends remember legendary coach Gary Gaines

CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday morning, family of legendary Permian High football coach, Gary Gaines, announced he had passed at the age of 73 after battling Alzheimer’s for quite some time. Many people throughout West Texas High School Football have been mourning the loss of someone who left an incredible legacy behind, but what […]
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Kermit, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Lubbock, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Stadium safety at Ratliff

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Those Friday night lights are finally here and high schoolers are ready to cheer on their classmates -but ECISD says stadium safety for everyone involved is the district’s first priority. Track and cheer coach Diva Day says the anticipation for kick off is intense but first things first, is safety “We’re […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers paid tribute to Gary Gaines and Buddy Hale, and defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toughness#American Football#The Kermit Yellow Jackets#Yellow Jacket
ABC Big 2 News

30 in 15: Permian ready to add another historic chapter

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The season opener is almost here for head coach Jeff Ellison and the Permian Panthers as they begin what they hope is a long journey towards a deep playoff run. For Ellison, he is looking forward to seeing what real games bring out of his players. “Obviously there’s going to be […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

30 in 15: Holy Cross hopeful for its new future in TAPPS

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In its third-ever football season, and the fourth year since the school opened its doors, Holy Cross joined the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) athletic league. In its previous two seasons, the Crusaders had played an independent schedule consisting of several junior varsity matchups. Now, Holy Cross will […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement this evening.  The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John Wilkins. He served in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

30 in 15: Cranes new head coach changing the game

CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Cut down in their prime last season, the Golden Cranes were heartbroken after a fanastic season run was cut short in just the first round of playoffs. The Crane Golden Cranes finished last season with an overall record of 8-3 and a district record 4-0. Taking first place and moving straight […]
CRANE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB Cheer Program receives NCA National Bid

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB Cheer Program is gearing up for Daytona Beach, Florida! For the first time in university history, the University of Texas at Permian Basin Cheer team received a bid for the 2023 NCA College Nationals. We spoke to the Head Coach, Terry Lane, just days after the team returned from cheer […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy