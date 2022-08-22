DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning at the First State Inn in Dover. Dover police said officers were called to a room at the First State Inn at approximately 3:46 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery. Detectives determined that a suspect entered a room at the First State Inn with a rifle and demanded money from the victims. Police said the suspect stole cash from the victims and fled southbound from the hotel. Through their investigation, detectives said they were able to positively identify Keon Cornish, of Dover, as the suspect responsible for the robbery.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO