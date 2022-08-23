Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Government Way reopens near Palisades Fire in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community
SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 and level 1 evacuations issued for brush fire on north Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire on N. Government Way near Palisades Christian Academy began just before 4:30 on Friday afternoon and is estimated to be around 5 acres in size at this time. Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) and other local departments are currently responding. Level 3...
FOX 28 Spokane
Red Cross opens shelter for those evacuated near Palisades Fire in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
FOX 28 Spokane
SPD asking for help locating Centennial Trail assault suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from an early morning attack on Aug. 24. SPD said a woman was assaulted while walking on Centennial Trail near the intersection of North Nettleson Street and Ohio Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. – The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews responding to a reported water rescue near Boone Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, crews are responding to a reported water rescue near Boone Avenue. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
FOX 28 Spokane
USPS mail truck and two sheds destroyed in accident on Trent and Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A major vehicle accident destroyed two sheds and a USPS mail truck on Saturday afternoon, temporarily blocking westbound traffic on Trent and Pines. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a USPS truck was pulled over on the westbound shoulder on Trent while delivering mail when a vehicle headed east crossed the center line and struck the mail truck. In a secondary impact, two Old Hickory storage sheds were also destroyed.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘We lost everything’: Cheney residents still recovering after motel fire
CHENEY, Wash. – Flames and smoke shot out of the windows of Cheney Motel early Tuesday morning in what Cheney officials are describing as one of the first fires the city’s ever seen. The building is a total loss and more than a dozen people are out of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash involving motorcycle closes Francis, Florida intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ. The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you’re asked to avoid the area. Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted...
FOX 28 Spokane
Troopers responding to motorcycle crash, fire on I-90 westbound near Argonne
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol is responding to a motorcycle crash and fire on westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. Right now, the inside two westbound lanes are blocked and one lane eastbound. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check...
FOX 28 Spokane
Thunderstorms linger through today, cool down on the way!
Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Thursday as this lingering system begins its exit to the east. The strongest storms will be in North Idaho and Montana with some producing heavy downpours that will create flooding concerns. Friday, a weak system will slide by to the north bringing breezy conditions...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga move-in day!
There was an electricity in the air on Gonzaga’s campus Friday for move-in day. It’s an emotional time for parents as they drop off their kids for the next phase in their lives. “This is our oldest, so you know, it’s a new one,” Matt Rogers said of...
