Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Government Way reopens near Palisades Fire in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it. The...
FOX 28 Spokane

‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community

SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
FOX 28 Spokane

Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD asking for help locating Centennial Trail assault suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect, stemming from an early morning attack on Aug. 24. SPD said a woman was assaulted while walking on Centennial Trail near the intersection of North Nettleson Street and Ohio Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane

USPS mail truck and two sheds destroyed in accident on Trent and Pines

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A major vehicle accident destroyed two sheds and a USPS mail truck on Saturday afternoon, temporarily blocking westbound traffic on Trent and Pines. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a USPS truck was pulled over on the westbound shoulder on Trent while delivering mail when a vehicle headed east crossed the center line and struck the mail truck. In a secondary impact, two Old Hickory storage sheds were also destroyed.
FOX 28 Spokane

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
FOX 28 Spokane

Crash involving motorcycle closes Francis, Florida intersection

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ. The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you’re asked to avoid the area. Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted...
FOX 28 Spokane

Thunderstorms linger through today, cool down on the way!

Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Thursday as this lingering system begins its exit to the east. The strongest storms will be in North Idaho and Montana with some producing heavy downpours that will create flooding concerns. Friday, a weak system will slide by to the north bringing breezy conditions...
FOX 28 Spokane

Gonzaga move-in day!

There was an electricity in the air on Gonzaga’s campus Friday for move-in day. It’s an emotional time for parents as they drop off their kids for the next phase in their lives. “This is our oldest, so you know, it’s a new one,” Matt Rogers said of...
