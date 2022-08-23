Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
ABC13's Jacob Rascon celebrates back-to-school with The Woodlands students
In his first visit back since graduating in 2004, ABC13's Jacob Rascon was impressed with the bright and talented students at The Woodlands High School.
fox26houston.com
Dads at Katy ISD stepping up as watchdogs to enhance school safety and reduce bullying in wake of Uvalde
KATY, Texas - Dads at Katy ISD are stepping up to the plate to keep kids safe. It’s part of the district’s Watch D.O.G.S. program that’s been in effect for more than a decade. Watch D.O.G.S. stands for "Dads of Great Students." Some of them spend up...
HISD makes changes for more inclusivity at board meetings: 'Should've happened a long time ago'
The changes are to reach the students and their families, as data shows that 62% of the student body is Hispanic, many of whom speak a different language at home.
Several HISD Magnet students accidentally dropped from bus routes
HISD officials said they are currently assigning students to alternate routes, but it is unknown how many students are affected.
ABC13's weekly virtual job offers ways to land a job virtually and in person
Looking for a job? We're here to help! This week's event features jobs you can apply for now and other educational opportunities.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of … | Houston
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media...
'Always in our care': Law enforcement show up to send off fallen officer's daughter to kindergarten
Eliza celebrated her 1st day of kindergarten backed by her dad's fellow officers and mounted patrol along with her brother Cooper who started 3rd grade.
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
'Complete shock' Fort Bend ISD parents outraged after school district denies school bus
A bus route assured parents their kids would safely get to school, but those children are left walking along a roadway where nothing separates them from moving traffic.
ABC13 Houston
Rice University boosts NASA's research and new lunar mission with renewed partnership
HOUSTON, Texas -- Nearly 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy made a bold declaration to the crowd of 40,000 gathered at Rice University's football stadium - and to the world. America, said the young president, would land a man on the moon before the decade's end. The video above...
The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery
The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Fake employer on Indeed steals thousands from job applicant
HOUSTON – Searching for a job can be stressful. Just when one woman thought she nailed her interview, she realized her new potential employer was actually a thief. She contacted KPRC 2 Investigates when she discovered the fraudster stole thousands of dollars from her online. Karen Miller and her...
Click2Houston.com
Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area
HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
Click2Houston.com
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
$18M given to fund affordable housing project in Houston despite councilmembers' pushback
A new plan to house the homeless is not sitting well with some city council members. Some said they were pushed into a corner to approve the project.
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables’ Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county’s Constables Office.
