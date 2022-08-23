Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
City Council working on cannabis dispensary rule change
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council still doesn’t want cannabis dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other, but they’re trying to help a group of potential applicants out at the same time. The council has moved forward adding to its dispensary ordinance provisions for the so-called...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Council approves contract with city government’s largest workers’ union, deal to cost city almost $800K over 3 years
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council Monday night unanimously approved a three-year contract with 107 union employees that will cost taxpayers almost $800,000 over the life of the deal. The contract covers employees in Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and other departments. They’ll receive a 3.5% raise the first...
wglt.org
Divided Bloomington City Council moves forward with downtown street design
A divided Bloomington City Council argued over the time and cost needed for a conceptual redesign of downtown streets, but supporters successfully pushed it forward on a 5-4 vote Monday night. Backing the one-year, $750,000 design project, were: Ward 4’s Julie Emig; Ward 6’s De Urban; Ward 7’s Mollie Ward,...
wglt.org
Search for Bloomington venues management taking longer than expected
Bloomington's city manager said a search for a director of both the arena and the Center for the Performing Arts is taking longer than hoped, and it might be time for a new approach. "I'm seriously considering starting over and handing this over to a recruitment firm. I typically have...
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council unanimously approves request for red-light cameras
The Peoria City Council unanimously voted to request that the state government expand the use of automated traffic enforcement cameras to downstate communities like Peoria County, despite the scandals that have hounded the technology in the state. Right now, only eight Illinois counties — Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry,...
wglt.org
More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal
Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
25newsnow.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (WEEK) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the city of Peoria...
wglt.org
Social studies teacher applies for McLean County Board seat
A social studies teacher and coach at Heyworth High School is the only candidate to file for a short-term vacancy on the McLean County Board after the board earlier rejected the first applicant. Jay Lawler of Normal applied for the seat in District 4, which represents parts of Normal. He...
hoiabc.com
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
25newsnow.com
Public transit system finalizes plans for Rivian bus route
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the first...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rivian subcontractors to pay $315,000 in back wages due Mexican laborers in second state lawsuit over plant construction
Rivian subcontractors have agreed to pay $315,000 in back wages and penalties to settle a lawsuit brought by the state alleging the companies owed overtime pay to 59 Mexican laborers who helped build the startup’s electric vehicle plant in Normal. It is the second such settlement with the Illinois...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Schools issue statement on ongoing contract negotiations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Contract negotiations continue to take place between the Peoria Federation of Teachers and the Peoria Public School Board. After the first mediation session ended Tuesday, The Teachers Union issued a statement, expressing disappointment after the talks ended. In their statement, the Union said “Aside from...
25newsnow.com
Unemployment rates down in all metro areas around Illinois; Jobs up in Peoria, Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The unemployment rate has gone down in all 14 metro areas across Illinois, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Peoria metro area decreased by one percent...
25newsnow.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
25newsnow.com
Local man accused of receiving PPP loan for fictitious business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Bloomington-Normal is jailed for allegedly receiving a loan from the government’s COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to aid a business that didn’t exist. Wesley Fullerlove, 20, also faces numerous weapons charges, separate from the fraud case. A grand jury indicted...
Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school district
Click here for the latest update on this story! PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, new contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers began. After negotiations stalled between the teacher’s union and school district earlier this month, a federal mediator was called in to help. “We’re hoping with the mediator that […]
Central Illinois Proud
Grist Mill Restaurant and Brewpub coming to Washington Square
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Washington will see a new restaurant coming to the city square. A press release sent to WMBD confirmed CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) will be leading the project using a combination of new construction, remodeling, and repurposing of existing buildings. The complete project will...
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after his disappearance and subsequent death, the family and many in Bloomington are still wondering what exactly happened to Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. One year later, there are still many unanswered questions. “Research shows that unfortunately African-Americans who are...
spotonillinois.com
Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year
Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
