Tennessee Tribune
Local Small Business Support Gets a Boost With Truist Grant to NBIC
NASHVILLE, TN — Truist Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Truist Financial Corporation, provided a $1.25 million grant to Nashville Business Incubation Center (NBIC), a business development and accountability partner for small business owners in Middle Tennessee “with a focus on women, minorities, and veterans, through 360-degree business support, knowledgeable mentors, and a results-driven curriculum,” said NBIC’s CEO Angela Crane-Jones. The grant will also allow NBIC to expand operations to rural areas in Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama, she said.
Tennessee Tribune
Workers of Color Still Left Behind
NASHVILLE, TN — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville’s strong and sustained growth helped make it Tennessee’s largest city and the state’s biggest economic powerhouse. But new research exposes the disconnect between the region’s increasing diversity and its overall prosperity: while people of color are driving population growth in Nashville, they are not equitably benefiting from its economic gains.
Tennessee Tribune
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs
NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
Chester County Independent
SWHRA receives $400,000 grant to help bridge digital divide for older Tennesseans
Southwest Human Resource Agency is pleased to announce it has received a $400,000 grant from the West End Home Foundation (WEHF) to help bridge the digital divide for Tennesseans age 60 and older living in the counties of Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy. Southwest Human Resource...
WBBJ
Michigan business to expand into south Jackson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Michigan business is expanding into Madison County. A news release from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says that Ventcon, Inc. is setting up at 130 Beasley Street in Jackson. The site will be home to Ventcon‘s first manufacturing operations outside of their hometown...
Tennessee Tribune
TN AFL-CIO Announces Labor-Endorsed Candidates for General Election
NASHVILLE, Tenn (TN Tribune)- Following a joint meeting of its Executive Board and Committee on Political Education (COPE) held last week, the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council is announcing its updated list of endorsed candidates ahead of the November 8th General Election. “We congratulate all of our previously-endorsed candidates on their...
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
localmemphis.com
How $200K will provide housing for formerly incarcerated people in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homelessness rates among formerly incarcerated people are higher for minority groups like women, Black, and Hispanic people as well as those in higher age groups. Tennessee Department of Corrections Statewide Director of Housing, Michelle Singleton, explained how a $200,000 grant aiming to reduce the number of...
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
fox17.com
Ex-Tennessee speaker Glen Casada, former chief of staff arrested in conspiracy probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff have been indicted in a bribery and kickback conspiracy. Casada, 63, and Cade Cothren, 35, were indicted by a federal grand jury Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
thunderboltradio.com
Opening Day of Squirrel Season and Free Hunting Day in Tennessee
Saturday is the opening day of squirrel season in Tennessee, and Free Hunting Day across the state. Hunters can harvest up to ten squirrels a day during the season, which runs through March 15th. Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to have completed a hunter...
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
wvlt.tv
Few more storms developing in East Tennessee with more humidity moving in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered clouds and humidity is moving back up from the south today, which helps to create a few more storms. The days ahead stay warm and humid, with isolated storms developing at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Tennessee voters can change state constitution to prohibit slavery
More than 150 years after it was outlawed, the Tennessee Constitution still allows slavery as criminal punishment. Voters have the power to finally take that provision out.
fox17.com
Former executive of drug prevention coalition in Tennessee sentenced for embezzling $200k
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An executive was sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from the Community Prevention Coalition of Jackson County where he worked. Patrick Martin, 51, of Gainesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for embezzling approximately $211,000 from the Community Prevention...
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
